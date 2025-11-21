close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
The Formula 1 grid at the start of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix not taking place on a Sunday?

Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix not taking place on a Sunday?

Kerry Violet
The Formula 1 grid at the start of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

If you're looking at your TV listings this weekend, you might be thinking to yourself 'hey, aren't F1 races usually on Sunday?'

If you are, you're absolutely right! But this year, as with both of its previous events in 2023 and 2024, the Las Vegas Grand Prix bucks that tradition.

Since its inaugural event in '23, the Vegas race has been a night race, and this year will take place at 8pm local time (PT) on November 22.

That means that the whole F1 race week has been brought forward a day for the event in the entertainment capital, with the official media day kicking things off in Vegas on Wednesday and the first track session taking place on Thursday.

This has likely been done to avoid the European viewers skipping out on watching the race entirely, given that if the traditional race weekend format had been followed, a Sunday Las Vegas night race would be airing just in time for the working world to be head to the office across the pond.

FP1 & FP2 were be at 4:30pm and 8pm respectively on Thursday before FP3 and the vital qualifying take place around the strip on Friday on the same time schedule.

Lights out for Saturday's night race will then commence at 8pm the following day.

For the full breakdown of the Las Vegas schedule, see our table below.

Las Vegas 2025 F1 weekend schedule

Session Track Date Start Time (ET) Start Time (CT) Start Time (MT) Start Time (PT)
FP1 Thu 20 Nov 19:30 18:30 17:30 16:30
FP2 Thu 20 Nov 23:00 22:00 21:00 20:00
FP3 Fri 21 Nov 19:30 18:30 17:30 16:30
Qualifying Fri 21 Nov 23:00 22:00 21:00 20:00
Race Sat 22 Nov 23:00 22:00 21:00 20:00

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: Huge title favorite emerges after chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix

Related

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 star hits out at Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit after red-flagged session
Formula 1

F1 star hits out at Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit after red-flagged session

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton denies bitter Ferrari rift after chairman's comments
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton denies bitter Ferrari rift after chairman's comments

  • Today 19:06
Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix not taking place on a Sunday?
Formula 1

Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix not taking place on a Sunday?

  • Today 15:05
F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:06
F1 Results Today: Red flag flies at Las Vegas GP as troubling track issues resurface
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Red flag flies at Las Vegas GP as troubling track issues resurface

  • Today 06:21
F1 Results Today: Championship contenders take to Vegas streets for first joust
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Championship contenders take to Vegas streets for first joust

  • Today 02:52
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
2.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster

  • 10 november
 Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

  • 10 november
 F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • 16 november
 NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

  • Yesterday 00:59
 Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton

  • 18 november
 Sebastian Vettel opens up on failed Red Bull return talks

Sebastian Vettel opens up on failed Red Bull return talks

  • 13 november

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x