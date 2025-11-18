Las Vegas hotel prices will surprise you as F1 hits The Strip again
Las Vegas hotel prices will surprise you as F1 hits The Strip again
Las Vegas Review Journal, conducted a survey of hotel prices across the event and surprisingly concluded that hotel stays in Las Vegas will not be as expensive as the past two years have been. Choosing from a sample of 161 hotels from Hotel.com, the average price of hotel rooms from Wednesday, November 19 until Saturday, November 22, was $194.04 a night. Compared to 15 downtown Las Vegas hotels, the average for the same time frame was calculated at $106.67 a night. 43 hotels priced at less than $100 a night, while 16 hotels priced at more than $500 a night. However, if you wanted to stay at Las Vegas’ statement hotels during the race weekend then expect to pay a lot more.F1 is going all in on the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the 2025 version is right here. The greatest motorsport show on earth (sorry NASCAR) lands on The Strip this Thursday/Friday/Saturday, but it is not cheap if you want to hit town to enjoy the action. The
Las Vegas Grand Prix - hotel prices from top to bottomLuxury hotels naturally delivered the highest prices, with iconic names such as The Venetian coming in at $751 a night, Caesars Palace a bit less at $559 a night and Fontainebleau $508 a night. The prices then drastically rise for a stay in Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, where $1,095 a night will ensure you a five star luxury stay in the hotel and casino, offering separate packages for those staying for the Las Vegas GP weekend. A grand prix fan package is also on offer at the luxury hotel, offering a three-night stay in a Wynn Panoramic View King or Two Queens guestroom and two Grandstand tickets for the race, starting at $5,600. From one end of the budget to the other, budget rooms at Oyo were selling for $30 a night which totals an entire stay at $340. Other inexpensive options include Circus Circus ($31 a night). the Downtown Boutique ($55 a night) and Gold Spike ($58 a night.) Durango, Red Rock Resort, the California, Main Street Station and the Fremont, are all sold out for the four days of the F1 race weekend in Las Vegas. READ MORE: Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
Related
Latest News
Formula 1
The FBI is planning a major operation for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Today 15:55
Formula 1
Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton
- Today 14:55
Formula 1
Las Vegas hotel prices will surprise you as F1 hits The Strip again
- Today 13:56
Formula 1
Max Verstappen ended his mom's racing career
- Today 12:56
Formula 1
McLaren boss says Christian Horner 'changed' over long relationship
- Today 01:12
Formula 1
Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 weather forecast - Cold, rainy and dark
- Yesterday 19:35
Most read
2.500+ views
Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
- 10 november
Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
- 10 november
Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance
- 29 october
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
F1 insider calls out 'harsh' Lewis Hamilton punishment
- 29 october
Denny Hamlin gives heartbreaking update on father's health ahead of Championship race
- 30 october