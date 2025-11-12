Change your timezone:

The hits keep on coming for Ferrari F1 superstars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and right now they are all from their own boss.

Company chairman John Elkann made global headlines on Monday when he said his drivers should focus more on driving, and talk less. Ouch.

That was bad enough, but if you look deeper into Elkann's furious rant, there is another brutal shot not so subtly hidden. Yes, another one.

Focus on Ferrari, not yourselves

Elkann's comments came in the aftermath of a disastrous Brazilian Grand Prix for the Scuderia, which neither of its drivers managed to finish.

Oscar Piastri's lunge into Turn 1 resulted in contact with Kimi Antonelli, which then forced the Italian into Leclerc, who retired from the race due to suspension damage.

Meanwhile, Hamilton made contact with Franco Colapinto, causing damage to his floor which he nursed for 38 laps before retiring altogether.

