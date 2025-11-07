F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Norris tightens grip on title as Verstappen slumps at Brazilian Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

Lando Norris has laid down an early marker in the F1 championship fight for the second race weekend in a row.

Max Verstappen called his Red Bull 'completely broken' as he could only put himself on the third row of the grid, with the championship leader Norris creating a gap to his biggest rivals.

Norris' triumph on Friday marks his first sprint pole since Qatar 2024, and therefore the first of the season in the 100km format for the Brit.

Rookie driver Kimi Antonelli surprised by putting his Mercedes second fastest on the timesheet, splitting Norris from his team-mate and fellow title contender Oscar Piastri.

Antonelli's own team-mate George Russell will line up alongside the Aussie driver on the second row for Saturday's sprint having finished qualifying in P4 and two-time champion Fernando Alonso rounded out the top five fastest drivers after impressing in SQ1 and SQ2.

As a result, Hamilton will start Saturday's sprint race all the way down in P11 and to make matters worse, is set to be investigated by the FIA stewards for a yellow flag infringement.

Interlagos has hosted a sprint race every year since the format was introduced in 2021, but no driver is yet to claim the victory more than once, with Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris having all won a 100km race in Sao Paulo in the last four years.

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.243 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.097s 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.185s 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.252s 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.253s 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.337s 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.428s 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.482s 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.532s 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.692s 11 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari OUT IN SQ2 12 Alex Albon Williams OUT IN SQ2 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine OUT IN SQ2 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber OUT IN SQ2 15 Oliver Bearman Haas OUT IN SQ2 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN SQ1 17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN SQ1 18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull OUT IN SQ1 19 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN SQ1 20 Carlos Sainz Williams OUT IN SQ1

How does F1 sprint qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.

Then, SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

