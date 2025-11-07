F1 Results Today: McLaren stars dominate in sole practice session at Brazilian Grand Prix
McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri dominated the timing sheets in the sole practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The 21st round of the season is home to the penultimate sprint race of the year, cutting two practice sessions off the schedule and making Friday's early session more important than ever.
FP1 had barely got underway after a short delay due to debris concerns on the track when Yuki Tsunoda spun on the kerb and made contact with the barrier at Turn 4. After taking a significant hit, Red Bull confirmed that Tsunoda had sustained damage to both the front and rear wings of his RB21, and though the Japanese racer was able to get back out on track with 25 minutes to go, he finished the session in last place.
As practice continued it became increasingly clear that four-time champion Verstappen was not happy with the setup of his RB21, with Red Bull the only team to send their driver duo out on softs, something which was hardly ideal considering the Brazilian GP could make or break Verstappen's chances of catching up to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers' standings.
In a last ditch attempt to boost his FP1 finishing position, Verstappen swiftly headed to the garage to change onto the hard tyre, but the only hour of practice concluded with the Dutchman in P17 as a shock result saw the two McLarens joined by Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso and home heor Gabriel Bortoleto rounding out the fastest top five.
F1 FP1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:09.975
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.023s
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.619s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.631s
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.641s
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.670s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.706s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.711s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.732s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.769s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.819s
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.832s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.931s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.986s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.095s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.185s
|17
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.393s
|18
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.518s
|19
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.551s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.788s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice has concluded in Sao Paulo but sprint qualifying at the Brazilian GP will take place later on Friday, November 7 at 3:30pm local time (BRT) and 1:30pm (ET). To read the complete breakdown of sprint qualifying times and how to watch in select locations click here.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix
