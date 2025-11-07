F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Interlagos will play host to the fifth sprint race of the 2025 season, as part of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Eight points are on offer for the sprint winner and, with just one point separating the top two in the championship battle, we could see multiple lead changes in the title race this weekend.

Lando Norris lords it above Oscar Piastri in the standings by just one point, while Max Verstappen remains 36 and 35 points behind the two McLarens respectively.

A double win at Interlagos is fundamental to the Dutchman's chances of a fifth world title, but with rain forecast for Saturday's sprint the weather gods could be on hand to help Verstappen out.

Before Saturday's 24-lap race however, the grid needs to be set. Here is how you can watch sprint qualifying at the Brazilian GP today (Friday, November 7).

When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Brazilian GP?

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Sprint Qualifying start times - Friday, November 7

Local Time (BRT): 3:30pm

United States Eastern (ET):1:30pm

United States Central (CT):12:30pm

United States Mountain (MT): 11:30am

United States Pacific (PT): 10:30am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix sprint qualifying will be shown on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

