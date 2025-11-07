F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Interlagos will play host to the fifth sprint race of the 2025 season, as part of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.
Eight points are on offer for the sprint winner and, with just one point separating the top two in the championship battle, we could see multiple lead changes in the title race this weekend.
Lando Norris lords it above Oscar Piastri in the standings by just one point, while Max Verstappen remains 36 and 35 points behind the two McLarens respectively.
A double win at Interlagos is fundamental to the Dutchman's chances of a fifth world title, but with rain forecast for Saturday's sprint the weather gods could be on hand to help Verstappen out.
Before Saturday's 24-lap race however, the grid needs to be set. Here is how you can watch sprint qualifying at the Brazilian GP today (Friday, November 7).
When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Brazilian GP?
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Sprint Qualifying start times - Friday, November 7
Local Time (BRT): 3:30pm
United States Eastern (ET):1:30pm
United States Central (CT):12:30pm
United States Mountain (MT): 11:30am
United States Pacific (PT): 10:30am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix sprint qualifying will be shown on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
