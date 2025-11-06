Williams confirm Carlos Sainz illness as star misses Brazilian GP media day

Change your timezone:

Williams have confirmed that star driver Carlos Sainz will be away from the Brazilian Grand \Prix on Thursday as he deals with an illness.

The Thursday of a race weekend is typically reserved for media duties for drivers and teams.

In a statement issued to GPFans, Williams said: "Unfortunately Carlos is unwell and will not be coming to track today, so all mandatory media slots will be cancelled. Apologies for any inconvenience."

They have not mentioned whether he'll be available for Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, but with the bumper schedule and extra points available this weekend, Sainz will be desperately hoping he can get out on track.

Sainz was not set to be taking part in the official FIA press conferences, but would have been expected in the media pen giving interviews to a number of broadcasters in Interlagos.

Williams' battle for fifth

The Spaniard earned the Grove outfit their first grand prix podium in a full-length race since 2017 at the recent Azerbaijan GP, and he has scored 22 points in the last four race weekends.

His form is really helping Williams' chances of a fifth-place constructors' championship finish which would put them in a good place ahead of next year's regulation changes.

Alongside Alex Albon, Sainz is forming a formidable driver pairing at Williams, and the team will be desperately hoping that both of their drivers are fit to compete in the remaining four race weekends.

