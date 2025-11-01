Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo's stunning net worth revealed

Change your timezone:

Daniel Ricciardo might have hung up his F1 racing boots, but the Australian star still has a huge net worth totalling hundreds of millions of dollars.

That is according to the The Australian Financial Review’s 2025 list, which puts Ricciardo's net worth at $194 million (AUD).

This equates to approximately $127 million (USD), but is only good enough to put Ricciardo 35th on the overall list.

Ricciardo is, however, ahead of fellow F1 company when it comes to Australia's richest stars, with his replacement at McLaren, Oscar Piastri, currently sitting 56th on the list with a net worth of $122 million (AUD), or approximately $79 million (USD).

Who topped Australia’s 2025 rich list?

The pair placed clearly above the rest, with second-place Ed Craven, co-founder of online cryptocurrency casino site stake.com, dropping down to $4.6 bill﻿ion.

Robbie and James Ferguson completed the top three with their cryptocurrency and blockchain company, Immutable, and a combined net worth of $1.7 billion.

Surprisingly, Daniel Ricciardo placed higher than Hollywood star Margot Robbie, with the Oscar-nominated actress coming out at the top entertainer in 36th with an estimated fortune of $193 million, one place lower than the former F1 driver.

Basketball star Ben Simmons, at 20th, entered the list as Australia's richest young sports star, with a worth of $260 million﻿.

To be eligible for the Young Rich List in 2025, people needed a fortune of at least $44 million, which was an increase from $38 million in 2024.

