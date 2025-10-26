F1 Race Today: Mexico Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
A fascinating Mexico Grand Prix will start this afternoon (Sunday, October 26) as the championship race approaches its final stages.
This weekend's race in Mexico City will be the 20th of the year, and marks a full year of racing since a Ferrari driver last stood on the top step of the podium.
It was at this track where ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz claimed the grand prix victory this time last year, but the Scuderia have failed to pick up any further full-length race wins since, with a podium continuing to evade Lewis Hamilton since his move from Mercedes.
But things might just take a positive turn for Ferrari this weekend after Leclerc qualified P2 and Hamilton P3, with the seven-time champion even describing his position on the second row as 'the perfect spot' ahead of Sunday's race.
The focus will also be on Lando Norris this weekend after the Brit claimed pole position, appearing to be on much better form than championship leader Oscar Piastri, who has been off the pace all weekend.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.
What time is the F1 race today?
In Mexico City, this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix action is set to start at 2pm local time (CST) today (Sunday, October 26), which means a start time of 4pm ET.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (CST): 2pm
United States Eastern (ET): 4pm
United States Central (CT): 3pm
United States Mountain (MT): 2pm
United States Pacific (PT): 1pm
NOTE: For Global timings for today's grand prix, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and elsewhere, please see here.
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix is being shown live on ESPN.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
The F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
