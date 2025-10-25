F1 Results Today: Norris roars back in topsy-turvy final Mexico Grand Prix practice session
Lando Norris set by far the fastest time in the final practice session at the Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday, gapping the rest of the field by more than three tenths of a second.
The session's timing boards looked markedly different to those from Friday evening, with Max Verstappen down in sixth while Lewis Hamilton sped his Ferrari round for the second fastest lap of the hour-long stint.
Earlier, Hamilton appeared to be auditioning for this Christmas' Disney on Ice as he slid off the track on three occasions in the first 18 minutes, doing battle with his Ferrari's brakes.
Nevertheless, Hamilton filled himself with plenty of confidence ahead of qualifying and secured the second fastest time, beating former team-mate George Russell in third.
Verstappen could only manage the sixth fastest time and was unable to improve during his subsequent push laps.
F1 FP3 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16.633s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.345s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.512s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.566s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.599s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.609s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.620s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.763s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.782s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.893s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.919s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.941s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.965s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.031s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.168s
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.361s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.413s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.779s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.948s
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.978s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, the action continues in Mexico this weekend with qualifying at 3pm local time (CST) and 5pm (ET). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch in select locations click here.
