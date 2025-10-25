close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Piastri and Norris looking glum with an edited background of the F1 paddock with a Mexican flag overlay

F1 Results Today: Norris roars back in topsy-turvy final Mexico Grand Prix practice session

F1 Results Today: Norris roars back in topsy-turvy final Mexico Grand Prix practice session

Sheona Mountford
Piastri and Norris looking glum with an edited background of the F1 paddock with a Mexican flag overlay

Lando Norris set by far the fastest time in the final practice session at the Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday, gapping the rest of the field by more than three tenths of a second.

The session's timing boards looked markedly different to those from Friday evening, with Max Verstappen down in sixth while Lewis Hamilton sped his Ferrari round for the second fastest lap of the hour-long stint.

Earlier, Hamilton appeared to be auditioning for this Christmas' Disney on Ice as he slid off the track on three occasions in the first 18 minutes, doing battle with his Ferrari's brakes.

Nevertheless, Hamilton filled himself with plenty of confidence ahead of qualifying and secured the second fastest time, beating former team-mate George Russell in third.

Verstappen could only manage the sixth fastest time and was unable to improve during his subsequent push laps.

READ MORE: F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal

F1 FP3 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16.633s
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.345s
3George RussellMercedes+0.512s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.566s
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.599s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.609s
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.620s
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.763s
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.782s
10Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.893s
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.919s
12Esteban OconHaas+0.941s
13Lance StrollAston Martin+0.965s
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.031s
15Carlos SainzWilliams+1.168s
16Alex AlbonWilliams+1.361s
17Oliver BearmanHaas+1.413s
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.779s
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.948s
20Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.978s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, the action continues in Mexico this weekend with qualifying at 3pm local time (CST) and 5pm (ET). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris after US Grand Prix?

Related

Formula 1

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Mexico GP as stewards make controversial safety car call
Mexican Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Mexico GP as stewards make controversial safety car call

  • Yesterday 23:05
Helmut Marko dismisses rival theory about Red Bull car
Formula 1

Helmut Marko dismisses rival theory about Red Bull car

  • Yesterday 20:48
F1 Race Today: Mexico Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Race Today: Mexico Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 19:51
F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?
Formula 1

F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?

  • Yesterday 18:02
F1 champion Max Verstappen admits Red Bull have 'no pace' ahead of Mexico Grand Prix
Mexican Grand Prix

F1 champion Max Verstappen admits Red Bull have 'no pace' ahead of Mexico Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 16:01
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title charge hits obstacle after disastrous session
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title charge hits obstacle after disastrous session

  • Yesterday 00:26
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open

  • 19 october
 F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA

  • 17 october
 NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment

NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment

  • 20 october
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega

73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega

  • 18 october
 NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega

NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega

  • 20 october

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x