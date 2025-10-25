F1 Results Today: Norris roars back in topsy-turvy final Mexico Grand Prix practice session

Change your timezone:

Lando Norris set by far the fastest time in the final practice session at the Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday, gapping the rest of the field by more than three tenths of a second.

The session's timing boards looked markedly different to those from Friday evening, with Max Verstappen down in sixth while Lewis Hamilton sped his Ferrari round for the second fastest lap of the hour-long stint.

Earlier, Hamilton appeared to be auditioning for this Christmas' Disney on Ice as he slid off the track on three occasions in the first 18 minutes, doing battle with his Ferrari's brakes.

Nevertheless, Hamilton filled himself with plenty of confidence ahead of qualifying and secured the second fastest time, beating former team-mate George Russell in third.

Verstappen could only manage the sixth fastest time and was unable to improve during his subsequent push laps.

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.633s 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.345s 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.512s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.566s 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.599s 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.609s 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.620s 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.763s 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.782s 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.893s 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.919s 12 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.941s 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.965s 14 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.031s 15 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.168s 16 Alex Albon Williams +1.361s 17 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.413s 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.779s 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.948s 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.978s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, the action continues in Mexico this weekend with qualifying at 3pm local time (CST) and 5pm (ET). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch in select locations click here.

