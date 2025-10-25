F1 Qualifying Today: Mexico Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 cars are back on track in Mexico City today - Saturday, October 25 - for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix.

It looks set to be a crucial session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the battle for the drivers' championship looking as competitive as ever between Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

McLaren's two young stars are separated by just 14 points after last weekend's action, with Verstappen now only 40 points behind the championship leader after a dominant weekend in Texas that saw him win both the sprint and grand prix.

The reigning world champion has had the edge in qualifying so far this year, too, with Verstappen leading the way with seven poles in 2025, while Piastri and Norris have five and four, respectively.

Mercedes' George Russell and the two Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will also be looking to get in the mix with the top three, looking to provide problems for whichever championship protagonist fails to put in a blistering lap in Q3.

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (CST), which means a start time of 5pm ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (CST): 3pm

United States Eastern (ET): 5pm

United States Central (CT): 4pm

United States Mountain (MT): 3pm

United States Pacific (PT): 2pm



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPNEWS.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.

Please note that if you click on the above product link, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related