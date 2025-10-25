F1 Qualifying Today: Mexico Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Mexico Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars are back on track in Mexico City today - Saturday, October 25 - for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix.
It looks set to be a crucial session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the battle for the drivers' championship looking as competitive as ever between Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.
McLaren's two young stars are separated by just 14 points after last weekend's action, with Verstappen now only 40 points behind the championship leader after a dominant weekend in Texas that saw him win both the sprint and grand prix.
The reigning world champion has had the edge in qualifying so far this year, too, with Verstappen leading the way with seven poles in 2025, while Piastri and Norris have five and four, respectively.
Mercedes' George Russell and the two Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will also be looking to get in the mix with the top three, looking to provide problems for whichever championship protagonist fails to put in a blistering lap in Q3.
What time is F1 qualifying today?
Qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (CST), which means a start time of 5pm ET.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (CST): 3pm
United States Eastern (ET): 5pm
United States Central (CT): 4pm
United States Mountain (MT): 3pm
United States Pacific (PT): 2pm
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPNEWS.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.
Please note that if you click on the above product link, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Related
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Mexico GP as stewards make controversial safety car call
- Yesterday 23:05
Helmut Marko dismisses rival theory about Red Bull car
- Yesterday 20:48
F1 Race Today: Mexico Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 19:51
F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?
- Yesterday 18:02
F1 champion Max Verstappen admits Red Bull have 'no pace' ahead of Mexico Grand Prix
- Yesterday 16:01
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title charge hits obstacle after disastrous session
- Yesterday 00:26
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open
- 19 october
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA
- 17 october
NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment
- 20 october
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren
- 10 october
73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega
- 18 october
NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega
- 20 october