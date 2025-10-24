close global

Piastri and Norris looking glum with an edited background of the F1 paddock with a Mexican flag overlay

McLaren F1 make key Lando Norris U-turn

McLaren F1 make key Lando Norris U-turn

Sam Cook
Piastri and Norris looking glum with an edited background of the F1 paddock with a Mexican flag overlay

McLaren have made a key U-turn regarding Formula 1 championship contender Lando Norris in the wake of last weekend's United States Grand Prix.

After a bold move at the Singapore Grand Prix that saw him make slight contact with teammate Oscar Piastri into turn one, Norris was carrying so-called 'repercussions' at last weekend's race, and indeed they were set to stand for the rest of the season.

It was unconfirmed what these repercussions were, but some reports suggested it was a sporting penalty related to qualifying, with Piastri getting to choose whether or not he went out first or behind Norris in Q3.

However, McLaren have now removed all 'repercussions' for Norris, with both drivers set to have a clean slate for the rest of the season, starting this weekend in Mexico City.

McLaren make repercussions U-turn

"Yeah, we’ve gone through it again – and we go through every weekend regardless of what’s happened," Piastri said.

"And I think there is a degree of responsibility from my side in the sprint. We’re starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us.

"So, yeah, just going out and racing and see who can come out on top."

Piastri went on to confirm the latest on Norris' repercussions and that it was the aggressiveness of his cutback in Austin that had led to the decision.

"Yes, the consequences from Lando’s side have been removed," he added.

"And yes, ultimately, it was that [the aggressiveness of the cutback].

"There’s a lot of factors involved, but ultimately, yes – that’s what’s been decided."

Who will win the 2025 championship?

Verstappen has now claimed three of the last five grands prix wins and has finished second in the other two. He has finished ahead of Norris in all of those five grands prix, and has only been beaten by championship leader Piastri once in that timeframe.

This, coupled with the fact that he is the only one of the three to have championship-winning pedigree, makes you think that the Dutchman may very well be the favourite for the title now.

McLaren wrapped up the constructors' championship back in Singapore, but are desperate for their first championship double since the 1998 season.

They may have to pick a driver to back over the last five remaining rounds of the season if they are to stave off the threat of the imperious Dutchman behind, but it doesn't look like they are planning to do that any time soon.

