A composite image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins: Where Denny Hamlin ranks after Las Vegas victory

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Denny Hamlin further staked his claim as a NASCAR great on Sunday afternoon, securing the 60th Cup Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Whilst the win has major implications for Hamlin's pursuit of a maiden Cup Series championship at age 44, hitting the above landmark was also a momentous moment in his wider career, moving him inside the top-10 on the all-time wins list for the very first time.

Having started the year on 54 wins, Hamlin's six 2025 victories have seen him ascend some huge names on the list, now tying 2014 champion Kevin Harvick for 10th spot following his Las Vegas success.

Of course, as an active driver, Hamlin will soon be aiming to own 10th spot outright, with Kyle Busch's 63 wins all-time also within reach in ninth.

Hamlin, however, is the only driver in the top 10 not to win a Cup Series championship during their career. On current form, though, that could change come Phoenix on November 2nd.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Drivers caught in post-race confrontation as playoff pair wreck hard in Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list

Following Hamlin's win on Sunday, here is how the all-time wins list stacks up in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Rank Driver Wins Championships
1Richard Petty2007 (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979)
2David Pearson1053 (1966, 1968, 1969)
3Jeff Gordon934 (1995, 1997, 1998, 2001)
4Bobby Allison851 (1983)
5Darrell Waltrip843 (1981, 1982, 1985)
T-6Jimmie Johnson837 (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)
T-6Cale Yarborough833 (1976, 1977, 1978)
8Dale Earnhardt767 (1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994)
9Kyle Busch632 (2015, 2019)
T-10Kevin Harvick601 (2014)
T-10Denny Hamlin60
12Rusty Wallace551 (1989)
13Lee Petty543 (1954, 1958, 1959)
T-14Ned Jarrett502 (1961, 1965)
T-14Junior Johnson50
16Tony Stewart493 (2002, 2005, 2011)
17Herb Thomas482 (1951, 1953)
18Buck Baker462 (1956, 1957)
19Bill Elliott441 (1988)
20Mark Martin40

READ MORE: NASCAR penalties revealed as FOUR Cup Series drivers guilty of same offence at Las Vegas

