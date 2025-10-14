NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins: Where Denny Hamlin ranks after Las Vegas victory

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin further staked his claim as a NASCAR great on Sunday afternoon, securing the 60th Cup Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Whilst the win has major implications for Hamlin's pursuit of a maiden Cup Series championship at age 44, hitting the above landmark was also a momentous moment in his wider career, moving him inside the top-10 on the all-time wins list for the very first time.

Having started the year on 54 wins, Hamlin's six 2025 victories have seen him ascend some huge names on the list, now tying 2014 champion Kevin Harvick for 10th spot following his Las Vegas success.

Of course, as an active driver, Hamlin will soon be aiming to own 10th spot outright, with Kyle Busch's 63 wins all-time also within reach in ninth.

Hamlin, however, is the only driver in the top 10 not to win a Cup Series championship during their career. On current form, though, that could change come Phoenix on November 2nd.

NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list

