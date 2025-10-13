NASCAR Today: Drivers caught in post-race confrontation as playoff pair wreck hard in Vegas
NASCAR Today: Drivers caught in post-race confrontation as playoff pair wreck hard in Vegas
Two NASCAR stars got into it on Saturday evening in Las Vegas, after a tense Xfinity Series playoff race.
➡️ READ MORE
Playoff pair in devastating wrecks as Denny Hamlin takes 60th win
Two huge wrecks defined Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas, both involving playoff drivers in key positions.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR legend blames 'ego' for distracting lawsuit
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has claimed there is some ‘ego involved’ in the current lawsuit between the sport and 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports.
➡️ READ MORE
Zilisch 'frustrated' as part-time driver spoils NASCAR playoff party again
NASCAR star Connor Zilisch has admitted his frustration at failing to lock into the Xfinity Series Championship Race at Las Vegas on Saturday.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR star Joey Logano gives race manipulation verdict after sticky playoff situation
NASCAR star Joey Logano has warned of a 'slippery slope' when it comes to officials handing out penalties for race manipulation.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
Major Cadillac figure admits desire to steal away Ferrari star
- 1 hour ago
Denny Hamlin can't hold back the tears in emotional live TV interview
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR penalties revealed as FOUR Cup Series drivers guilty of same offence at Las Vegas
- Today 14:02
Three NASCAR Cup Series champions at risk of being chopped from playoffs
- Today 13:07
NASCAR Today: Drivers caught in post-race confrontation as playoff pair wreck hard in Vegas
- Today 12:03
NASCAR Results Today: Playoff pair in devastating wrecks as Denny Hamlin takes 60th win
- Today 02:38
Most read
McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
- 6 october
F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
- 4 october
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren
- 10 october
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- 28 september