NASCAR Today: Drivers caught in post-race confrontation as playoff pair wreck hard in Vegas

Chris Deeley
Two NASCAR stars got into it on Saturday evening in Las Vegas, after a tense Xfinity Series playoff race.

Playoff pair in devastating wrecks as Denny Hamlin takes 60th win

Two huge wrecks defined Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas, both involving playoff drivers in key positions.

NASCAR legend blames 'ego' for distracting lawsuit

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has claimed there is some ‘ego involved’ in the current lawsuit between the sport and 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports.

Zilisch 'frustrated' as part-time driver spoils NASCAR playoff party again

NASCAR star Connor Zilisch has admitted his frustration at failing to lock into the Xfinity Series Championship Race at Las Vegas on Saturday.

NASCAR star Joey Logano gives race manipulation verdict after sticky playoff situation

NASCAR star Joey Logano has warned of a 'slippery slope' when it comes to officials handing out penalties for race manipulation.

