NASCAR penalties revealed as FOUR Cup Series drivers guilty of same offence at Las Vegas
Another weekend of NASCAR Cup Series action is in the books following Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
And, as the battle for the 2025 Cup Series championship heated up, Denny Hamlin kept a cool head, taking his sixth victory of the season and his 60th all-time. Perhaps even more importantly, the victory locks the 44-year-old into the Championship 4 at Phoenix next month.
Post-race, officials declared Hamlin's No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota fully legal following inspection, making his win official. That was the case for all Cup Series cars; however, during the race, things were much busier for the officials, with several infractions occurring.
Perhaps the most unforgiving of these was 'speeding on pit road', with four Cup Series drivers found guilty of this rule break on Sunday afternoon: Michael McDowell, Ryan Preece, Bubba Wallace, and Daniel Suarez. All four were hit with pass-through penalties as a result.
Elsewhere, 'pitting before pit road is open' was another heavily violated rule, with 10 tail-end penalties issued during Sunday's for this specific infraction.
Meanwhile, other violations of the rules that occurred at Las Vegas Motor Speedway included a 'commitment line violation', a 'tire violation', and 'equipment interference'.
NASCAR Cup Series penalties in Las Vegas
Here is a full list of all of the in-race penalties issued during Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
|Lap
|Driver (Car No.)
|Infraction
|Penalty
|NASCAR Notes
|Pre-Race
|Michael McDowell (#71)
|Unapproved Adjustments
|Tail End
|Sent to the rear of the field before start
|39
|Michael McDowell (#71)
|Commitment Line Violation
|Pass Thru
|Lap 43
|39
|Michael McDowell (#71)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|Lap 43
|71
|Ryan Blaney (#12)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|116
|Ryan Preece (#60)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|Lap 119
|118
|Chase Elliott (#9)
|Tire violation
|Pass Thru
|Lap 121
|124
|Bubba Wallace (#23)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|Lap 129
|167
|Daniel Suárez (#99)
|Equipment Interference
|Tail End
|Lap 172
|171
|Ross Chastain (#1)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Lap 172
|215
|Daniel Suárez (#99)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|Lap 221
|235
|John H. Nemechek (#42)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Lap 244
|235
|John H. Nemechek (#42)
|Commitment Line Violation
|Tail End
|Lap 244
|237
|Ty Dillon (#10)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Lap 244
|245
|Ross Chastain (#1)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Lap 253
|245
|Zane Smith (#38)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Lap 253
|245
|Shane Van Gisbergen (#88)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|245
|Carson Hocevar (#77)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|245
|Austin Dillon (#3)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Lap 253
|245
|Ty Gibbs (#54)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
