close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano

NASCAR Results Today: Team Penske star in HUGE playoff trouble after heavy wreck

NASCAR Results Today: Team Penske star in HUGE playoff trouble after heavy wreck

Chris Deeley
An image of Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano

Ryan Blaney suffered a playoff disaster at the end of the first stage at Las Vegas on Sunday, an apparent tire failure sending him hard into the outside wall.

Blaney came into the race second in the playoff standings on points, six ahead of the cut line after points were reset following the Round of 8, but now looks set to end the weekend all-but needing a win to progress to the Championship 4.

The damage to the No. 12 Team Penske car was extensive enough that the team announced within ten minutes that he was done for the day, with Blaney having said on the radio: "I have no steering. Everything is f****ng broken. Everything is f****ng broken on it."

Blaney and team-mate Joey Logano sit some 30 points from the cut line as things stand, and were joined by Chase Elliott in the deep danger zone after a penalty for an uncontrolled tire violation, which put him a lap down.

William Byron won the first stage from team-mate Kyle Larson, with Larson taking Stage 2 ahead of Tyler Reddick and Byron, racking up a number of points to widen the gap to Blaney and Elliott.

With all of that said, let’s take a look at the stage results below!

Who won the NASCAR Las Vegas race today?

NASCAR Cup Series - Las Vegas Stage 2 results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota
3William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford
10Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series - Las Vegas Stage 1 results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota
7Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota
9Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series

Latest News

NASCAR Results Today: Team Penske star in HUGE playoff trouble after heavy wreck
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Team Penske star in HUGE playoff trouble after heavy wreck

  • 18 minutes ago
NASCAR star Joey Logano gives race manipulation verdict after sticky playoff situation
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Joey Logano gives race manipulation verdict after sticky playoff situation

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR legend blames 'ego' for distracting lawsuit
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend blames 'ego' for distracting lawsuit

  • 2 hours ago
Iconic F1 race suit found for sale on Facebook
Formula 1

Iconic F1 race suit found for sale on Facebook

  • Yesterday 21:04
Max Verstappen rumoured to cause 'George Russell split'
Formula 1

Max Verstappen rumoured to cause 'George Russell split'

  • Yesterday 19:16
Why Max Verstappen REFUSES to race Indy 500
Formula 1

Why Max Verstappen REFUSES to race Indy 500

  • Yesterday 17:09
More news

Most read

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
2.500+ views

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore

  • 6 october
 F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

  • 4 october
 F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

  • 23 september
 NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

  • 23 september
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • 28 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x