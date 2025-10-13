NASCAR Results Today: Team Penske star in HUGE playoff trouble after heavy wreck
Ryan Blaney suffered a playoff disaster at the end of the first stage at Las Vegas on Sunday, an apparent tire failure sending him hard into the outside wall.
Blaney came into the race second in the playoff standings on points, six ahead of the cut line after points were reset following the Round of 8, but now looks set to end the weekend all-but needing a win to progress to the Championship 4.
The damage to the No. 12 Team Penske car was extensive enough that the team announced within ten minutes that he was done for the day, with Blaney having said on the radio: "I have no steering. Everything is f****ng broken. Everything is f****ng broken on it."
Blaney and team-mate Joey Logano sit some 30 points from the cut line as things stand, and were joined by Chase Elliott in the deep danger zone after a penalty for an uncontrolled tire violation, which put him a lap down.
William Byron won the first stage from team-mate Kyle Larson, with Larson taking Stage 2 ahead of Tyler Reddick and Byron, racking up a number of points to widen the gap to Blaney and Elliott.
With all of that said, let’s take a look at the stage results below!
Who won the NASCAR Las Vegas race today?
NASCAR Cup Series - Las Vegas Stage 2 results
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|3
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|5
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|6
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|8
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series - Las Vegas Stage 1 results
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|5
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|7
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|8
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|9
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|10
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
