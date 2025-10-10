Change your timezone:

F1 champion Max Verstappen discussed a new FIA limiter which he claims will be imposed in 2026, when the next set of regulations take hold of the sport.

The 2026 regulation changes herald a new era in F1, with a rule reset usually shaking up the order as one team masters the different concept of cars.

In 2022, it was Red Bull and Verstappen who came out on top at the start of the ground effect era, while Mercedes mastered the changes in 2014 and dominated with the switch from V8 to V6 hybrid engines.

The Brackley-based outfit went on to win eight consecutive constructors’ titles from 2014 until 2021, along with seven drivers’ titles between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Will Mercedes master the 2026 regulations?

In 2026 the rules will once again undergo a complete overhaul, with a new set of regulations coming into play which will not only transform F1 cars, but also their engines.

From next season onwards, F1 engines will feature a 50-50 split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine, all in line with the sport's commitment to sustainability.

While it is impossible to tell who will hold the advantage at the start of this new ruleset many, including Verstappen, have tipped Mercedes to produce a strong car - particularly on the engine side.

According to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, the 2026 cars could reach 400 km/h top speed, with the current top speed record held by Valtteri Bottas who reached 378km/h in 2016.

Speaking to the media including GPFans, Verstappen was asked whether Wolff’s claims were possible, while the Dutchman also suggested a limiter could be introduced by the FIA.

“Maybe Toto’s engine will (laughs), I don’t know,” Verstappen said.

“But I think the FIA has already made it quite clear they won’t allow that. On certain circuits... I don’t want to say there’ll be a limiter, but they are looking into making sure it doesn’t get too fast.”

