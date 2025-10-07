Toto Wolff backtracks on Mercedes F1 2026 driver lineup
Toto Wolff backtracked on his decision to announce Mercedes' 2026 F1 driver lineup live on air at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Mercedes remain one of the few teams, alongside Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Alpine, yet to announce their full 2026 driver pairings.
With Max Verstappen committed to Red Bull for 2026, there is little secret that Wolff will retain his current lineup of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with the Austrian being questioned frequently when this announcement will be.
These queries were put to Wolff at the Singapore Grand Prix, as Sky Sports F1 Germany's Ralf Schumacher and Peter Hardenacke asked who would drive for Mercedes in 2026.
Initially, Wolff played the question down, and said: “Don't worry, we'll announce it soon.”
However, after further questioning and a pause for thought, Wolff backtracked and decided to announce Russell and Antonelli for next year.
“Both are confirmed,” he clarified.
READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule
Russell domination proves his worth to Mercedes
Russell secured his fifth career victory at the Singapore GP, clinching pole position on Saturday and dominating the race from lights out to the chequered flag.
His masterclass in Singapore marked his eighth podium finish in 2025, where he proved in quick enough machinery he is ready for a title fight.
Elsewhere Antonelli, demonstrated improved pace since leaving Europe, finishing fourth in Baku and fifth at the Singapore GP.
Prior to the last two races, Antonelli had trouble making regular Q3 appearances and suffered several embarrassing crashes, but has appeared to stabilise behind Russell in the remaining rounds of the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Toto Wolff admits he 'wanted to quit' F1 during Hamilton years
