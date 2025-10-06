F1 fans left FURIOUS over Lewis Hamilton snub

Change your timezone:

Fans fumed on social media after F1 TV direction snubbed a key battle between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando at the Singapore Grand Prix.

There is nothing worse when you're enjoying a good on track battle, and F1 TV direction suddenly starts to film the crowd or a random celebrity in the Ferrari garage.

A similar error occurred once again at the Singapore GP, where Fernando Alonso reduced a 30 second gap to Hamilton down to four tenths of a second on the final lap.

The loss of time was eventually explained as a brake issue for Hamilton, which forced him to exceed track limits on four occasions.

As a result, Hamilton was awarded a five-second time penalty and was demoted from seventh down to eighth, below Alonso.

However, viewers missed out on the late drama as the TV directors instead panned to the crowd and a celebrating Zak Brown after McLaren won the 2025 constructors’ championship.

This prompted frustration from some fans on social media, who took to X to voice their displeasure that the Alonso-Hamilton battle had been ignored.

F1 fans unhappy with TV direction at Singapore GP

It is important to note that independent broadcasters do not have control over the F1 TV direction and what is displayed on the screen, with the race shown via the global stream.

One user @TomP1Bellingham wrote: “TV direction prioritising footage of fans in the grandstands over Hamilton with no brakes trying to hang on ahead of Alonso ON TRACK.

“No wheel knowledge detected again from TV direction.”

Another user, @stef_the_greek added: “F1 TV race directors showing Zak Brown for about an hour instead of showing us Hamilton v Alonso at the end. Just do your job ffs.”

A third user was keen to see Hamilton and Alonso’s long-standing rivalry transpire out on track, with @LogicalTaboo passionately writing: “The F1 TV director showing us the wrong thing again, give the people what they want.

“Nobody wants to see Zak Brown hugging someone, we wants to see Alonso and Hamilton being mad men on the last lap.”

The Singapore GP was light on action and overtaking this year, with @atrocidadcasera commenting on the spectacle, and wrote: “One singular thing happened this race and Alonso finished 0.48 seconds behind Hamilton and we ain't even see it thank you Formula 1 TV direction well done.”

Finally, @Justinator98 added: “Hamilton barely finishing in front of Alonso and they‘re not showing it…”

