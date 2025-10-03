close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Alex Dunne, McLaren, 2025, generic, Monza

F1 Results Today: McLarens beaten by champion duo at Singapore Grand Prix as struggles continue

F1 Results Today: McLarens beaten by champion duo at Singapore Grand Prix as struggles continue

Sheona Mountford
Alex Dunne, McLaren, 2025, generic, Monza

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, in incredibly hot conditions.

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were down in fifth and sixth on the timesheets, being beaten out by Charles Leclerc and reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Alex Albon endured a terrible start to the Singapore GP after his Williams was shrouded in a plume of smoke in the pit lane, where the mechanics gathered to extinguish a brake fire.

The 29-year-old remained in the cockpit for a short while, but visibly struggled with the quantity of smoke and was forced to return to the garage.

FP1 is one of the least representative of the weekend, with FP2 taking place later and under the floodlights, in similar conditions to qualifying and the race.

READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule

F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:31.116
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.150secs
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.276secs
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.364secs
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.365secs
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.582secs
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.639secs
8Carlos SainzWilliams+0.696secs
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.744secs
10Esteban OconHaas+1.012secs
11George RussellMercedes+1.023secs
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.199secs
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.262secs
14Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.283secs
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.345secs
16Oliver BearmanHaas+1.422secs
17Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.495secs
18Lance StrollAston Martin+1.918secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.208secs
20Alex AlbonWilliamsNO TIME

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 9:00am (ET), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 5:30am (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Related

Formula 1

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris hit by rival as chaotic session sees red flags and crashes
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris hit by rival as chaotic session sees red flags and crashes

  • 2 hours ago
Wild NASCAR odds highlight the insane reality of Cup Series blockbuster at Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series

Wild NASCAR odds highlight the insane reality of Cup Series blockbuster at Charlotte

  • 3 hours ago
Jeff Gordon confesses some NASCAR losses still haunt him
NASCAR Cup Series

Jeff Gordon confesses some NASCAR losses still haunt him

  • Today 14:04
Michael Jordan and 23XI's latest lawsuit demand revealed
NASCAR Cup Series

Michael Jordan and 23XI's latest lawsuit demand revealed

  • Today 13:12
F1 Results Today: McLarens beaten by champion duo at Singapore Grand Prix as struggles continue
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: McLarens beaten by champion duo at Singapore Grand Prix as struggles continue

  • Today 12:53
NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Charlotte Roval start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Charlotte Roval start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup

  • Today 12:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 20 september
 F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

  • 23 september
 NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

  • 23 september
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • 28 september
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

  • 30 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x