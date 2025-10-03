F1 Results Today: McLarens beaten by champion duo at Singapore Grand Prix as struggles continue
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, in incredibly hot conditions.
The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were down in fifth and sixth on the timesheets, being beaten out by Charles Leclerc and reigning champion Max Verstappen.
Alex Albon endured a terrible start to the Singapore GP after his Williams was shrouded in a plume of smoke in the pit lane, where the mechanics gathered to extinguish a brake fire.
The 29-year-old remained in the cockpit for a short while, but visibly struggled with the quantity of smoke and was forced to return to the garage.
FP1 is one of the least representative of the weekend, with FP2 taking place later and under the floodlights, in similar conditions to qualifying and the race.
F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31.116
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.150secs
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.276secs
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.364secs
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.365secs
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.582secs
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.639secs
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.696secs
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.744secs
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.012secs
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.023secs
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.199secs
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.262secs
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.283secs
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.345secs
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.422secs
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.495secs
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.918secs
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.208secs
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 9:00am (ET), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 5:30am (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
