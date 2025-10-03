F1 Results Today: McLarens beaten by champion duo at Singapore Grand Prix as struggles continue

Change your timezone:

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, in incredibly hot conditions.

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were down in fifth and sixth on the timesheets, being beaten out by Charles Leclerc and reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Alex Albon endured a terrible start to the Singapore GP after his Williams was shrouded in a plume of smoke in the pit lane, where the mechanics gathered to extinguish a brake fire.

The 29-year-old remained in the cockpit for a short while, but visibly struggled with the quantity of smoke and was forced to return to the garage.

FP1 is one of the least representative of the weekend, with FP2 taking place later and under the floodlights, in similar conditions to qualifying and the race.

F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.116 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.150secs 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.276secs 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.364secs 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.365secs 6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.582secs 7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.639secs 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.696secs 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.744secs 10 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.012secs 11 George Russell Mercedes +1.023secs 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.199secs 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.262secs 14 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.283secs 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.345secs 16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.422secs 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.495secs 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.918secs 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.208secs 20 Alex Albon Williams NO TIME

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 9:00am (ET), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 5:30am (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

