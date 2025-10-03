Lewis Hamilton issues emotional Roscoe statement
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has issued an emotional statement about his dog Roscoe, who unfortunately passed away earlier this week.
Before the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Hamilton confirmed the passing of his beloved 12-year-old bulldog Roscoe, who had recently contracted pneumonia and suffered heart problems as a result.
The 40-year-old revealed that Roscoe had died in his arms on Sunday, September 28.
During Thursday's media day ahead of this weekend's race in Singapore, Hamilton opened up on the surprising response he has witnessed since sharing the loss of his 12-year-old pooch.
Hamilton 'overwhelmed' by Roscoe support
Speaking to the media ahead of the 18th round of the 2025 campaign, Hamilton touched on the subject of his dog's death, appearing teary-eyed as he did so.
"It's been amazing to see the support from so many people around the world," he said.
"It's like overwhelming just to see how much Roscoe touched people and meant to people. The kind messages that I have received have been really uplifting, so I am really grateful for that.
"Anyone out there that knows what it is like to lose a pet, you know how painful it is. I read somewhere that grief is the last act of love I think, and I am definitely feeling that."
Since moving to Ferrari after 12 seasons of racing with Mercedes in F1, Hamilton has been under the spotlight regarding his performance struggles.
Having doubted himself at times across his maiden campaign with the Scuderia, he recently revealed that he simply wanted to put his struggles with the team behind him and just get back to finding the 'fun' in the sport.
With just seven rounds to go for the champion to try and earn his first grand prix podium in red, Hamilton reiterated to the media in Singapore: "I'm really just looking forward to now just getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here."
