McLaren driver announces 'mutual' exit from team with Red Bull 'closing in' on agreement

Alex Dunne has left McLaren with immediate effect after both the team and F1 hopeful issued separate statements on Thursday.

Dunne, who currently races in Formula 2 and sits fifth in the championship, has been a part of the McLaren driver development program since 2024 and has driven McLaren F1 machinery on multiple occasions.

That has included their current car - the MCL39 - in two FP1 practice sessions at the Austrian and Italian Grands Prix.

Now, however, Dunne has had his contract with McLaren's driver development programme terminated, he claims 'mutually'.

Exit statements

"From today, I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme," Dunne said in a statement on his Instagram page.

"I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver.

To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you Papaya family.

"Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come."

In McLaren's own statement, however, there was no talk of anything being 'mutual', with the team stating they had ended the young Irishman's deal.

"McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Programme member Alex Dunne," the team wrote.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver.

"We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward."

Red Bull 'closing in'

In light of the above news, Red Bull have been strongly linked with the young Irish driver.

BBC Sport, for example, claims that Red Bull are 'closing in' on an agreement to sign Dunne, which would see him continue for a second season in F2 in 2026 before a potential promotion to F1 with their junior team, Racing Bulls, in 2026.

Their report also states that Dunne had previously been in talks with Alpine, but that those had now collapsed.

When GPFans approached Red Bull for comment, the team said: “Alex is a talented driver and will be of interest to many in the paddock but Red Bull will only comment on drivers who are signed to the Red Bull programme.”

