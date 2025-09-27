Christian Horner tipped for stunning Haas F1 switch

Change your timezone:

Christian Horner could be set for a return to F1 with US-based outfit Haas, according to reports.

Horner was axed as Red Bull team principal after 20 years in the job back in July, with Laurent Mekies taking over following a period of poor results for Red Bull.

Horner helped Red Bull achieve six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ titles over his 20-year career, including four consecutive titles with Max Verstappen between 2021-2024.

Alongside an official statement from Red Bull, reports circulated that Horner had received a payout of over $100million, and that he could make a return to the grid as soon as the first half of the 2026 season.

The avenue for Horner’s return is yet to be revealed, although a new report from the Daily Mail suggests that Haas have emerged as an option.

Their report states that Horner is ‘seeking a route back’ and would likely ‘want equity in a team’, something he did not have at Red Bull. They also add that Haas are a potential option in that sense.

Could Christian Horner lead Haas?

Haas have endured a disappointing 2025 season thus far, with new drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman unable to battle consistently for points in the Haas VF-25.

Where midfield rivals Racing Bulls, Sauber and Williams have all acquired surprise podiums in 2025, Haas are languishing down in ninth in the standings, as their form in F1 continues to fluctuate.

Over their first decade in F1, Haas have never won a race or finished on the podium, with their best season finish taking place in 2018 with fifth place.

In 2024, long-term team principal Guenther Steiner was axed by team owner Gene Haas, and replaced by Ayao Komatsu, who lifted the team from last in the constructors’ in 2023 to seventh in 2024.

This year however, Komatsu’s team have been unable to improve on this potential, with Haas once again following a decent season with a decline in performance.

It is a pattern their team owner would have been hoping to break with the appointment of Komatsu, and with 2026 posing a fresh start for Haas, will they make a bid for one of the paddock’s most celebrated figures to improve their fortunes?

