NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch split confirmed as Cup Series champion makes Michael Jordan reveal

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has seen a major split in his team confirmed after an official announcement.

Michael Jordan 'bugged' for MONTHS before NASCAR champion finally got his wish

A NASCAR champion finally got his way after months of nagging 23XI Racing chief Michael Jordan.

Denny Hamlin team set for change after NASCAR penalty

Denny Hamlin is facing the impact of a NASCAR penalty as suspensions come into force for this weekend's race at Kansas.

Dale Earnhardt Jr unloads on NASCAR star who is ‘not a great teammate’

The former Cup Series star has made his feelings very clear on the matter.

Kyle Busch struggles 'BAD' for NASCAR

A Cup Series legend has had his say on Kyle Busch's current NASCAR struggles.

