NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch split confirmed as Cup Series champion makes Michael Jordan reveal

Change your timezone:

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has seen a major split in his team confirmed after an official announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

Michael Jordan 'bugged' for MONTHS before NASCAR champion finally got his wish

Related image

A NASCAR champion finally got his way after months of nagging 23XI Racing chief Michael Jordan.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin team set for change after NASCAR penalty

Related image

Denny Hamlin is facing the impact of a NASCAR penalty as suspensions come into force for this weekend's race at Kansas.

➡️ READ MORE

Dale Earnhardt Jr unloads on NASCAR star who is ‘not a great teammate’

Related image

The former Cup Series star has made his feelings very clear on the matter.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Busch struggles 'BAD' for NASCAR

Related image

A Cup Series legend has had his say on Kyle Busch's current NASCAR struggles.

➡️ READ MORE

Related