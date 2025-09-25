Kyle Busch struggles 'BAD' for NASCAR

Change your timezone:

Another NASCAR Cup Series race, another disappointing result for Kyle Busch.

The two-time Cup Series champion was officially classified as 30th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday after a miserable outing that saw him lacking pace, involved in a wreck, and hit with two speeding penalties.

The aforementioned result continues a dire run of form for Busch, who has now achieved just one top-10 finish over the last 10 races, which came at Darlington.

In fact, in those 10 races, Busch has finished 20th or lower on six occasions, demonstrating just what a difficult end to the regular season and start to the postseason it has been for the Richard Childress Racing driver.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan drivers react to 'gut punch' as Hamlin sends brutal team message

Kevin Harvick on Kyle Busch struggles

2025 marks the second consecutive campaign that Busch has not qualified for the playoffs, with his last win having come at Gateway in June 2023.

Now, speaking on his Happy Hour show, NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick has offered his take on his former rival's woes, claiming that a bad Busch is bad for business.

“We all want to see Kyle Busch win,” Harvick said. “I mean, it's good for the sport. It's Kyle freaking Busch, right?

Kevin Harvick wants to see Kyle Busch winning again

“As much as I've gone through moments where I hate Kyle Busch, I've hated Kyle Busch with a passion at moments. That’s all come full circle, I mean, we're very much able to communicate and have a good relationship, but I can't imagine Kyle Busch going out like this.

“It’s bad for everything. It’s bad for the sport, it’s bad for him, it’s bad for everything that says Kyle Busch, and I just hate to see where it’s at.”

READ MORE: Shocking Denny Hamlin decision could 'blow up' Joe Gibbs Racing

Harvick happy he retired

Reflecting on his own retirement, Harvick added that he was happy to have gotten out of the sport whilst still competitive, although did state that he does not believe Kyle Busch is as bad as his results are suggesting.

Harvick continued: “That's what I always tell people who are like, ‘Oh, you're happy that you got out of the car?’.

"I always tell them, ‘Yep, I led a lap, I led laps in the last race I ran', I never wanted to go out non-competitive.

“And it’s just…now you've got all the questions,‘ What is it?’, right? Because [Busch’s teammate] Austin Dillon won. You know, it just creates more questions that you ask.

"And I don’t believe that Kyle Busch is that bad. I have a hard time believing that, so it’s definitely kind of a mess.”

READ MORE: Foreign racing series looking to sign MORE Cup Series drivers

Related