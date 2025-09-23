Christian Horner's Red Bull F1 payoff revealed after brutal axe

Change your timezone:

Christian Horner’s payout after being axed as Red Bull's F1 team principal has been revealed, after an official exit statement from the team.

Horner was let go after 20 years in the job back in July, with Red Bull sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship, and Max Verstappen seemingly without a hope of drivers' championship success.

The Brit was replaced by Laurent Mekies, and since then Verstappen has won two races and is now just 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, with faint hopes of a record-equalling fifth consecutive title still alive.

Since his departure, Horner and Red Bull have negotiated the terms of his exit, and in August his role as director of Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Technologies Ltd was officially terminated.

Now, Red Bull and its CEO Oliver Mintzlaff have released an official statement confirming Horner’s full departure from the team, alongside reports of the cost of his exit deal.

READ MORE: F1 team boss officially shuts down any chance of Christian Horner hiring

Horner Red Bull F1 exit deal confirmed

A statement from Red Bull on Monday, read: "Oracle Red Bull Racing announces today that team principal and CEO Christian Horner will leave the team."

According to The Times, Horner has been in settlement talks in the weeks after his exit, and they believe Red Bull will pay the former team principal $108 million - although reports differ on this amount. Either way, the payoff is in the multi-millions.

Alongside his Red Bull payoff, the report hints that Horner will return to the F1 paddock, with a period of gardening leave negotiated which allows the Brit to return in the first half of the 2026 season.

The report adds that Horner could have received a much larger payout, but it would have led to a longer period of gardening leave.

While the avenue of Horner’s F1 return has not been disclosed, the 51-year-old has been touted as a potential future Alpine team boss.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Related