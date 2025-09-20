close global

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back in Baku as Verstappen and Hamilton beaten at Azerbaijan GP

Sam Cook
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

McLaren star Lando Norris was the fastest Formula 1 star on the track on Saturday morning as teams put in their final preparations ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After a difficult FP2 on Friday, Norris and McLaren bounced back to set the quickest lap time of FP3, registering a 1:41:223 secs, enough to beat Red Bull star Max Verstappen in second by over two tenths (+0.222).

Championship leader Piastri was third, 0.254 seconds behind Norris, who he leads by 31 points in the championship standings, whilst Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five for Ferrari and Mercedes, respectively.

It was another session in which McLaren showed their excellent pace on a weekend in which they could seal the constructors' championship, and that was despite the good pace shown by Ferrari during the first two practice sessions on Friday, with Hamilton and Leclerc having finished one-two in FP2.

Throughout the final practice session, drivers were struggling with wind speeds that were in excess of 40mph, with turn 16 being a problem area for many drivers, being caught out by conditions that were completely different from Friday's practice action.

That meant that times to begin with in the session were around three seconds off where the fastest times were at during FP1 and FP2, but the track soon started to ramp up, and drivers found some confidence, with a flurry of late fast times.

With qualifying up next, let's take a look at the full results and times from FP3!

F1 Free Practice results

FP3 results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:41.223
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.222
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.254
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.276
5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.653
6 George Russell Mercedes +0.741
7 Alex Albon Williams +0.760
8 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.762
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.923
10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.986
11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.044
12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.205
13 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.263
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.368
15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.566
16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.617
17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.645
18 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.837
19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.099
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.127

FP2 Results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:41.293
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.074
3 George Russell Mercedes +0.477
4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.486
5 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.598
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.609
7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.696
8 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.874
9 Alex Albon Williams +0.884
10 Lando Norris McLaren +0.906
11 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.962
12 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.002
13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.150
14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.151
15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.268
16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.381
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.478
18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.527
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.674
20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.029

FP1 Results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.310
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.552
4 George Russell Mercedes +0.553
5 Alex Albon Williams +0.859
6 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.034
7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.086
8 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.155
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.199
10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.271
11 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.281
12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.282
13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.383
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.383
15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.435
16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.447
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.625
18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.735
19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.595
20 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.714

McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Azerbaijan Grand Prix

