F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back in Baku as Verstappen and Hamilton beaten at Azerbaijan GP
McLaren star Lando Norris was the fastest Formula 1 star on the track on Saturday morning as teams put in their final preparations ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
After a difficult FP2 on Friday, Norris and McLaren bounced back to set the quickest lap time of FP3, registering a 1:41:223 secs, enough to beat Red Bull star Max Verstappen in second by over two tenths (+0.222).
Championship leader Piastri was third, 0.254 seconds behind Norris, who he leads by 31 points in the championship standings, whilst Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five for Ferrari and Mercedes, respectively.
It was another session in which McLaren showed their excellent pace on a weekend in which they could seal the constructors' championship, and that was despite the good pace shown by Ferrari during the first two practice sessions on Friday, with Hamilton and Leclerc having finished one-two in FP2.
Throughout the final practice session, drivers were struggling with wind speeds that were in excess of 40mph, with turn 16 being a problem area for many drivers, being caught out by conditions that were completely different from Friday's practice action.
That meant that times to begin with in the session were around three seconds off where the fastest times were at during FP1 and FP2, but the track soon started to ramp up, and drivers found some confidence, with a flurry of late fast times.
With qualifying up next, let's take a look at the full results and times from FP3!
F1 Free Practice results
FP3 results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:41.223
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.222
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.254
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.276
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.653
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.741
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.760
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.762
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.923
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.986
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.044
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.205
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.263
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.368
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.566
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.617
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.645
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.837
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.099
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.127
FP2 Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:41.293
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.074
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.477
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.486
|5
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.598
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.609
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.696
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.874
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.884
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.906
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.962
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.002
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.150
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.151
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.268
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.381
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.478
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.527
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.674
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.029
FP1 Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:42.704
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.310
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.552
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.553
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.859
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.034
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.086
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.155
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.199
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.271
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.281
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.282
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.383
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.383
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.435
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.447
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.625
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.735
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.595
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.714
