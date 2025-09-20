F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back in Baku as Verstappen and Hamilton beaten at Azerbaijan GP

Change your timezone:

McLaren star Lando Norris was the fastest Formula 1 star on the track on Saturday morning as teams put in their final preparations ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After a difficult FP2 on Friday, Norris and McLaren bounced back to set the quickest lap time of FP3, registering a 1:41:223 secs, enough to beat Red Bull star Max Verstappen in second by over two tenths (+0.222).

Championship leader Piastri was third, 0.254 seconds behind Norris, who he leads by 31 points in the championship standings, whilst Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five for Ferrari and Mercedes, respectively.

It was another session in which McLaren showed their excellent pace on a weekend in which they could seal the constructors' championship, and that was despite the good pace shown by Ferrari during the first two practice sessions on Friday, with Hamilton and Leclerc having finished one-two in FP2.

Throughout the final practice session, drivers were struggling with wind speeds that were in excess of 40mph, with turn 16 being a problem area for many drivers, being caught out by conditions that were completely different from Friday's practice action.

That meant that times to begin with in the session were around three seconds off where the fastest times were at during FP1 and FP2, but the track soon started to ramp up, and drivers found some confidence, with a flurry of late fast times.

With qualifying up next, let's take a look at the full results and times from FP3!

F1 Free Practice results

FP3 results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:41.223 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.222 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.254 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.276 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.653 6 George Russell Mercedes +0.741 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.760 8 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.762 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.923 10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.986 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.044 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.205 13 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.263 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.368 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.566 16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.617 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.645 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.837 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.099 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.127

FP2 Results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:41.293 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.074 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.477 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.486 5 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.598 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.609 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.696 8 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.874 9 Alex Albon Williams +0.884 10 Lando Norris McLaren +0.906 11 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.962 12 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.002 13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.150 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.151 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.268 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.381 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.478 18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.527 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.674 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.029

FP1 Results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.310 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.552 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.553 5 Alex Albon Williams +0.859 6 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.034 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.086 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.155 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.199 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.271 11 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.281 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.282 13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.383 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.383 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.435 16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.447 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.625 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.735 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.595 20 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.714

