Lewis Hamilton appears with an Azerbaijan flag background

F1 Results Today: McLaren on the back foot as Lewis Hamilton TOP at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
McLaren are on the back foot heading into Saturday after Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari topped the time sheets in Free Practice 2 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Having only been 13th fastest in FP1 on Friday, Hamilton ensured he was on top come the afternoon session, setting the fastest lap time with a 1:41:293 secs.

That was enough to edge Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc by just under three-quarters of a tenth (+0.074) in second, with Mercedes duo George Russell and Antonelli further back in third and fourth, respectively.

After a 1-2 in FP1, FP2 proved a trickier session for McLaren, with Lando Norris finishing 10th, and Oscar Piastri 12th.

Norris also made a costly error in the session that limited his running, hitting the wall at turn 4 and damaging his rear suspension.

Anyway, with all of that said, let's take a look at the full results from FP2 below, with Friday's earlier FP1 times also included!

FP2 Results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:41.293
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.074
3 George Russell Mercedes +0.477
4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.486
5 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.598
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.609
7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.696
8 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.874
9 Alex Albon Williams +0.884
10 Lando Norris McLaren +0.906
11 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.962
12 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.002
13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.150
14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.151
15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.268
16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.381
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.478
18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.527
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.674
20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.029

FP1 Results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.310
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.552
4 George Russell Mercedes +0.553
5 Alex Albon Williams +0.859
6 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.034
7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.086
8 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.155
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.199
10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.271
11 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.281
12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.282
13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.383
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.383
15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.435
16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.447
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.625
18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.735
19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.595
20 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.714

