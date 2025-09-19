F1 Results Today: McLaren on the back foot as Lewis Hamilton TOP at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

McLaren are on the back foot heading into Saturday after Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari topped the time sheets in Free Practice 2 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Having only been 13th fastest in FP1 on Friday, Hamilton ensured he was on top come the afternoon session, setting the fastest lap time with a 1:41:293 secs.

That was enough to edge Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc by just under three-quarters of a tenth (+0.074) in second, with Mercedes duo George Russell and Antonelli further back in third and fourth, respectively.

After a 1-2 in FP1, FP2 proved a trickier session for McLaren, with Lando Norris finishing 10th, and Oscar Piastri 12th.

Norris also made a costly error in the session that limited his running, hitting the wall at turn 4 and damaging his rear suspension.

Anyway, with all of that said, let's take a look at the full results from FP2 below, with Friday's earlier FP1 times also included!

FP2 Results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:41.293 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.074 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.477 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.486 5 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.598 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.609 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.696 8 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.874 9 Alex Albon Williams +0.884 10 Lando Norris McLaren +0.906 11 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.962 12 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.002 13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.150 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.151 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.268 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.381 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.478 18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.527 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.674 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.029

FP1 Results