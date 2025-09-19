F1 Results Today: McLaren on the back foot as Lewis Hamilton TOP at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: McLaren on the back foot as Lewis Hamilton TOP at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
McLaren are on the back foot heading into Saturday after Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari topped the time sheets in Free Practice 2 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Having only been 13th fastest in FP1 on Friday, Hamilton ensured he was on top come the afternoon session, setting the fastest lap time with a 1:41:293 secs.
That was enough to edge Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc by just under three-quarters of a tenth (+0.074) in second, with Mercedes duo George Russell and Antonelli further back in third and fourth, respectively.
After a 1-2 in FP1, FP2 proved a trickier session for McLaren, with Lando Norris finishing 10th, and Oscar Piastri 12th.
Norris also made a costly error in the session that limited his running, hitting the wall at turn 4 and damaging his rear suspension.
Anyway, with all of that said, let's take a look at the full results from FP2 below, with Friday's earlier FP1 times also included!
FP2 Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:41.293
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.074
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.477
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.486
|5
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.598
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.609
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.696
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.874
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.884
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.906
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.962
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.002
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.150
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.151
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.268
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.381
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.478
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.527
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.674
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.029
FP1 Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:42.704
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.310
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.552
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.553
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.859
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.034
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.086
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.155
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.199
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.271
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.281
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.282
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.383
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.383
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.435
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.447
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.625
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.735
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.595
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.714