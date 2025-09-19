close global

﻿
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris appear with an Azerbaijan flag background

F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Baku as Max Verstappen beaten by teammate

F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Baku as Max Verstappen beaten by teammate

Sheona Mountford
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris appear with an Azerbaijan flag background

McLaren have set the early pace at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Lando Norris topping the timesheets in Free Practice 1 on Friday.

Scrambling to get his championship challenge back on track, Norris set the fastest lap time of 1:42:704 on Friday afternoon, enough to beat his teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri by over three-tenths of a second (+0.310).

It was not as smooth a session as Piastri would have hoped for, however, suffering power unit issues early on which saw him return to the garage, and also having a late brush with the tire barrier at turn 15 when he eventually returned to the track.

Elsewhere in a fast and frantic FP1, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Alex Albon rounded out the top five, whilst an eye-catching result came in sixth and seventh, with Yuki Tsunoda finishing ahead of teammate Max Verstappen - a rare 2025 sight indeed.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the full results and times from the session below!

FP1 Results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.310
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.552
4 George Russell Mercedes +0.553
5 Alex Albon Williams +0.859
6 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.034
7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.086
8 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.155
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.199
10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.271
11 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.281
12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.282
13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.383
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.383
15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.435
16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.447
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.625
18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.735
19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.595
20 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.714

READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku

F1 Standings

