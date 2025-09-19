F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Baku as Max Verstappen beaten by teammate

Change your timezone:

McLaren have set the early pace at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Lando Norris topping the timesheets in Free Practice 1 on Friday.

Scrambling to get his championship challenge back on track, Norris set the fastest lap time of 1:42:704 on Friday afternoon, enough to beat his teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri by over three-tenths of a second (+0.310).

It was not as smooth a session as Piastri would have hoped for, however, suffering power unit issues early on which saw him return to the garage, and also having a late brush with the tire barrier at turn 15 when he eventually returned to the track.

Elsewhere in a fast and frantic FP1, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Alex Albon rounded out the top five, whilst an eye-catching result came in sixth and seventh, with Yuki Tsunoda finishing ahead of teammate Max Verstappen - a rare 2025 sight indeed.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the full results and times from the session below!

FP1 Results