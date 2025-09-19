F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Baku as Max Verstappen beaten by teammate
McLaren have set the early pace at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Lando Norris topping the timesheets in Free Practice 1 on Friday.
Scrambling to get his championship challenge back on track, Norris set the fastest lap time of 1:42:704 on Friday afternoon, enough to beat his teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri by over three-tenths of a second (+0.310).
It was not as smooth a session as Piastri would have hoped for, however, suffering power unit issues early on which saw him return to the garage, and also having a late brush with the tire barrier at turn 15 when he eventually returned to the track.
Elsewhere in a fast and frantic FP1, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Alex Albon rounded out the top five, whilst an eye-catching result came in sixth and seventh, with Yuki Tsunoda finishing ahead of teammate Max Verstappen - a rare 2025 sight indeed.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the full results and times from the session below!
FP1 Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:42.704
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.310
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.552
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.553
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.859
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.034
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.086
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.155
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.199
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.271
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.281
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.282
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.383
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.383
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.435
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.447
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.625
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.735
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.595
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.714