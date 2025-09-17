Lewis Hamilton 'pushing like hell' for Ferrari success

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 team chief Fred Vasseur has revealed that Lewis Hamilton is 'pushing like hell' to turn around his Ferrari fortunes this season.

Hamilton made the incredible switch to the Scuderia ahead of the 2025 campaign, departing Mercedes after an astonishing 12 seasons with the Silver Arrows.

However, it has proved a tricky debut campaign for the British legend so far, struggling to get to grips with his new machinery and often being outshone by his teammate Charles Leclerc.

At times, Hamilton's performance has been so poor that he has described himself as 'useless' and called for Ferrari to find his replacement.

Fred Vasseur: I'm convinced Hamilton will be a success

Despite his 2025 woes to date, Ferrari team chief Fred Vasseur - an instrumental figure in bringing Hamilton to the team - is not giving up.

Instead, Vasseur is adamant that the team must find a way to support Hamilton any way they can, as well as revealing just how hard Hamilton is working behind the scenes to make it work.

“It’s up to us to support him when he is struggling, and we also need to push him when he’s struggling,” Vasseur told the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“Spa and Budapest were difficult for him, but he can be sure that he has the full support of everyone in Maranello to recover, to be back.

“I’m really convinced that he will do it. We have to be supportive with him every single day, and I will be supportive every single day with Lewis.

“It’s a matter of support and mentality. He’s fully committed, he’s pushing like hell. He’s trying to get the best from everybody, and he will always have my support for this.

“He’s a champion, he’s doing very well, and he has the pace. The other characteristic is to try to get the best from the people around you, extra motivation, and extra push. For sure, this characteristic is there.”

