Charles Leclerc wedding appearance sparks Ferrari fan chaos

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc and his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux were bombarded by fans during an intimate family wedding at the weekend.

The couple celebrated the wedding of Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc, Leclerc's older brother, and Charlotte Di Pietro, after the couple officially tied the knot at their civil ceremony in Monaco back in June.

But prior to this weekend's celebration, details of the wedding were reportedly leaked in the press, with huge crowds gathering at the event as fans flocked in their hoards to see their favourite F1 star.

Leclerc and his family were among those in attendance at the gathering at Basilica of Santa Croce in Lecce, right in the heart of the Salento capital, but fans took the opportunity to instead ambush Leclerc with requests for signatures.

Alexandra Saint Mleux shared snaps from the event. Photo Credit: @alexandrasaintmleux via Instagram

Leclerc wedding crashers slammed for 'invasion of privacy'

In videos shared on social media, Ferrari caps could be seen throughout the vast crowds as Leclerc and Saint Mleux posed for pictures in their stylish attire.

Leclerc was bombarded by signature requests and in one video, could even be seen attempting to hush the rowdy crowd as their cheers got out of hand.

The footage went viral and prompted fans to criticise the actions of those in attendance, with one social media user writing: "Just saw what happened at Lorenzo’s wedding and I'm speechless, tifosi are simply insane about Charles Leclerc this is not okay, how can you think for a second that it is okay to show up at a wedding, you are trespassing on one of the most important moment of someone’s life."

The sentiment echoed across socials from more respectful fans, with one user pointing out: "He can't even enjoy his brother's wedding in peace?"

Another posted on 'X' that they felt the fans had crossed a line, saying: "Weddings are always one of the most overwhelming things to organize ever, and it's day is something you'd want to enjoy because IT'S YOUR DAY and to share with ONLY your loved ones.

"It's so disrespectful to see how people love to invade people's privacy this much, standing there with no shame at all and filming.... and the fact that some people came directly to Charles to sign stuff for them and he did btw, because that's the kind person that he is. This isn't a grand prix paddock nor did you see him randomly in the street. You chose to go there after people leaked the address. shame on you."

