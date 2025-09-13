Change your timezone:

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has admitted his debut season at Ferrari has so far been an emotional rollercoaster.

The seven-time F1 champion joined the Italian outfit for the 2025 campaign having agreed a deal to join them in 2024, departing Mercedes after 12 mostly successful seasons.

With Ferrari having challenged for the constructors' championship in 2024 and ending last season strongly, Hamilton would have hoped his switch to drive in red would increase his chances of fighting for a championship, but so far, that has not proven to be the case.

Instead, the Brit has often struggled to get the most out of his machinery, which is already inferior to the dominant McLaren, especially compared to teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton on Ferrari emotional rollercoaster

Speaking to the media ahead of the Italian Grand Prix last time out, Hamilton was asked how he had dealt with the mixed emotions of driving for Ferrari in 2025.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," Hamilton admitted. "What can I really say? Did I expect it to be as volatile in terms of the feeling? No, but that's life.

"And I'd like to think that we're coming, even though we had a difficult Sunday [at the Dutch GP], we're coming towards the brighter end of the tunnel.

"I read something recently where it was saying, 'there's no point stressing about tomorrow because it often puts shade on the present'.

"So I'm really trying not to worry about tomorrow. I'm really trying to be present and enjoy every moment because, you know, this half of the season has gone by really quick."

Hamilton cherishing Ferrari moments

Despite the difficulties that the season has thrown up, Hamilton is keen to take it all in and not miss any of the 'special' moments along the way.

"There's obviously a long way to go. But I don't want to miss any of these special moments that we're having," the Brit admitted.

"Like my first Monza in Ferrari in red when I leave the garage tomorrow, it's going to be incredibly special coming onto this circuit.

"I just really reflect on when I was a kid watching Michael Schumacher winning here and now I get to have that opportunity, that experience of being on the receiving end of the Tifosi."

Hamilton went on to finish sixth on his debut in red at Monza, marking a welcome return to the points after a DNF in the Netherlands and a 12th place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of the summer break.

It's the streets of Baku and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix next time up for Hamilton and his team, with the Ferrari rollercoaster showing no signs of stopping just yet.

