F1 nearing return to Africa after huge approval granted

Change your timezone:

F1 has moved a step closer to a long-awaited return to the continent of Africa, with the South African government officially approving a request to bid for a race.

South Africa had hosted a race from the 1960s through the mid 1980s before being removed from the calendar in protest against the country's apartheid regime, before returning for a brief two-race run in 1992 and '93.

From 1967 onward, the races were held at Kyalami, a circuit just north of Johannesburg, and the previously outdated facilities there have since been upgraded to Grade 1 standards, hinting that a return could be possible in the future.

Now, the South African cabinet have approved the government sports department’s request to bid for a race at the Kyalami racecourse in 2027.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the bid, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who is the Minister in the Presidency announced that the bid to host the event will be for three years, starting from 2027.

"The bid is fully financially supported by the reputable South African private sector and, if successful, will contribute to job creation and economic development," he said.

"The mere granting of an opportunity for South Africa to bid for the prestigious Formula 1 Grand Prix is an affirmation of South Africa as an important world actor and confidence in the country."

READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move

South Africa faces uphill battle for F1

Despite the confirmation of the bid, there are quite a few hoops that the event organisers will still have to jump through to get Kyalami back on the F1 calendar.

The schedule is already jam-packed, with 2025 being the joint-longest F1 season in history, and many of the circuits on there have deals beyond the 2027 season.

On top of this, there are a number of new tracks that are waiting to join the calendar, including Madrid, Thailand, and a new Saudi Arabian track, while Kyalami is one of a number of tracks seeking a return.

Malaysia, Portugal, and Turkey have all been mentioned in recent months about tracks that could be allowed back on the calendar, and Kyalami now joins that particular list.

What may help Kyalami, however, is that there seems to be a desire for F1 to race on the only continent that it doesn't currently have a race, making it a truly worldwide season.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has spoken about his desire to have an African race, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that he wants to be able to race on the continent before he retires from the sport.

F1 RESULTS: McLaren thrashed as Max Verstappen dominates at Monza

Related