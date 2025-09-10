Red Bull star given stark warning over team exit
Red Bull star given stark warning over team exit
Impressive F1 rookie Isack Hadjar has been warned that his immediate future might be out of his hands, with a promotion to Red Bull's main team in the offing.
The 20-year-old has been Racing Bulls' best driver this season despite his inexperience, garnering a number of points finishes and his first podium of the year in the Netherlands.
The 20-year-old is now being linked with a sensational move to Red Bull to replace Yuki Tsunoda, having outscored the Japanese racing star by more than three times
This is of course only natural given that the F1 rookie drives for the junior team, but a move up the ranks might not be in Hadjar's best interest.
Virtually every driver to occupy the seat next to Max Verstappen at Red Bull has been unable to get a handle on the car.
Hadjar has 'no choice' over Red Bull move
It therefore might be more prudent for Hadjar to bide his time at RB. However, that might not be a possibility according to three-time W Series champion and Sky F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick.
Speaking after the chequered flag at the Italian GP, Chadwick said: “I don’t think he can say no, that’s the problem, I would want to say no if I was him.
“Well, the car’s just won the race here in Max’s hands, but I would want to say no because I know I’m developing at a really good rate, he’s also not been to a lot of the tracks that he’s going up to, he’s not been to the likes of Las Vegas, Singapore, there’s a few tracks he wouldn’t have done before.
“So he can still learn in the Racing Bulls, that’s what I would say, but equally I don’t think he can say no, he’s got his bosses telling him, ‘nope, you’re in' and he’s got to do it.”
