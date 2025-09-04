IndyCar star confirms departure to F1 after being signed by Cadillac

Change your timezone:

Cadillac have confirmed that Colton Herta will leave Andretti's IndyCar team to join their own F1 program as a test driver for 2026.

The nine-time race winner was the driver most strongly linked with a move to Cadillac to help the team build an American identity, but he lacks the FIA Superlicence points to be allowed a role as a primary driver in F1.

The American outfit opted to instead sign experienced F1 racers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for 2026. Now, the team have completed the signing of Herta as their test and reserve driver for next year, ensuring an American influence on the outfit as they enter F1.

Mario Andretti's place on the board of directors of Cadillac's F1 team played a significant role in smoothing over Herta's departure from Andretti's IndyCar team, with the team already announcing that Will Power will step into the vacated seat after his release by Team Penske.

In an official announcement, 25-year-old Herta said: "I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a test driver. This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time.

"To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up. My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal.

"For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team."

Can Colton Herta race in F1?

At this time, Herta still can't step into an F1 car for an official race, lacking the Superlicence points to compete. The most likely scenario is that he finds a drive in F2 for the coming season, a feeder series which pays more points than IndyCar.

In an official statement, Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon said: "We are delighted to welcome Colton Herta as a Test Driver. Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years.

"His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team as we continue to build for the future.

"Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our team, but for American motorsport as a whole.

"Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage."

