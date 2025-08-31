F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Here's all the details you need to watch the Dutch Grand Prix today, the 15th round of the 2025 F1 championship.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri put his McLaren on pole during Saturday's qualifying session, beating out Lando Norris after being outpaced by his team-mate in practice.
But celebrations would be premature for the Woking-based F1 outfit given that home hero Max Verstappen will be tucked in behind the McLarens on the second row for lights out on Sunday.
Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar will join him after a surprisingly positive session saw the 20-year-old finish P4 in qualifying, with George Russell set to start ahead of both Ferraris after the Scuderia have continued to struggle this weekend.
McLaren have gone from strength to strength in the constructors' standings this season and now, even the drivers' title looks set to be claimed by either Piastri or Norris, but how will the papaya duo fare this weekend?
Here is what time and where you can watch the Dutch GP wherever you are in the world.
Dutch Grand Prix - Sunday, August 31, 2025
Lights out for the Dutch Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 31, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST), which works out to 9am ET.
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local Time (CEST): 3pm
United States Eastern (ET): 9am
United States Central (CT): 8am
United States Mountain (MT): 7am
United States Pacific (PT): 6am
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
