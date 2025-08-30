F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars hit the track in Zandvoort once again on Saturday (August 30) for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.
Heading into the session, it looks as though the fight for pole is set to be between the two championship contenders - McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Norris topped both of Friday's practice sessions in the Netherlands, laying down an early marker this weekend, with his teammate trailing in second in FP1, and third in FP2.
The pair are separated by just nine points following Norris' win in Hungary ahead of the summer break, and with 10 rounds remaining, every point collected from hereon in will be vital.
Elsewhere, whilst his adoring Dutch fans would have been hoping Max Verstappen could take the fight to the McLaren pair in his Red Bull, Aston Martin were in fact the closest team to the championship leaders on Friday.
Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finished FP1 in P3 and P4, respectively, and Alonso backed this up in FP2 by finishing second, just 0.087s seconds behind Norris' leading time.
It will certainly be interesting to see who is on top come qualifying, and with that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!
What time is F1 qualifying today?
F1 qualifying action at the Dutch Grand Prix will get underway on Saturday, August 30, at 3pm local time (CEST). This means that the qualifying will start at 9am (ET) in the United States.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local Time (CEST): 3pm
United States Eastern (ET): 9am
United States Central (CT): 8am
United States Mountain (MT): 7am
United States Pacific (PT): 6am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
