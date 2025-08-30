F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 cars hit the track in Zandvoort once again on Saturday (August 30) for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

Heading into the session, it looks as though the fight for pole is set to be between the two championship contenders - McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Norris topped both of Friday's practice sessions in the Netherlands, laying down an early marker this weekend, with his teammate trailing in second in FP1, and third in FP2.

The pair are separated by just nine points following Norris' win in Hungary ahead of the summer break, and with 10 rounds remaining, every point collected from hereon in will be vital.

Elsewhere, whilst his adoring Dutch fans would have been hoping Max Verstappen could take the fight to the McLaren pair in his Red Bull, Aston Martin were in fact the closest team to the championship leaders on Friday.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finished FP1 in P3 and P4, respectively, and Alonso backed this up in FP2 by finishing second, just 0.087s seconds behind Norris' leading time.

It will certainly be interesting to see who is on top come qualifying, and with that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

READ MORE: F1 team boss officially shuts down any chance of Christian Horner hiring

What time is F1 qualifying today?

F1 qualifying action at the Dutch Grand Prix will get underway on Saturday, August 30, at 3pm local time (CEST). This means that the qualifying will start at 9am (ET) in the United States.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local Time (CEST): 3pm

United States Eastern (ET): 9am

United States Central (CT): 8am

United States Mountain (MT): 7am

United States Pacific (PT): 6am



READ MORE: F1 team boss officially shuts down any chance of Christian Horner hiring

TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move

Related