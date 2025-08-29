F1 Results Today: Multiple red flags fly as McLaren star beaten at Dutch Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

The second practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix continued to bring the drama, although not the rain that forecasters had predicted.

Lance Stroll started the party early, smashing into the wall at the heavily banked Turn 3 to absolutely destroy the right-hand side of his Aston Martin and bring out a red flag which halted the session for around ten minutes.

Isack Hadjar brought out a virtual safety car after the restart, failing to complete a single lap before being told by his team to pull his car over and stop. When things got running at speed again, Lewis Hamilton executed a 360º pirouette before Alex Albon outbraked himself and dinked his front wing into the tire barrier before getting beached in the gravel to trigger a second red flag period.

That spin aside, Hamilton did look significantly more dialled in than in the early session, finishing with the sixth fastest lap time after only being able to go 15th in FP1.

It was his fellow veteran Fernando Alonso who turned heads though, going second fastest to split the McLaren pair of Piastri and Norris – three tenths of a second faster than any car not decked out in a lurid orange paint scheme.

F1 TODAY: Dutch Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 FP2 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris, McLaren - 1:09.890secs

2. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.087secs

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - +0.089secs

4. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.384secs

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.588secs

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.848secs

7. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +0.905secs

8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.944secs

9. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - +1.067secs

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +1.190secs

11. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +1.223secs

12. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +1.295secs

13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +1.430secs

14. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +1.449secs

15. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +1.471secs

16. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +1.792secs

17. Alex Albon, Williams - +1.866secs

18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +2.085secs

19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +2.232secs

20. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - NO TIME



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Running is done for Friday, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 30 at 5:30am (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your area here.

READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move

Related