F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ends session with bizarre red flag as rivals dominate
Max Verstappen's home grand prix weekend started in disappointing fashion, struggling to stay even close to the McLarens before ending FP1 by getting beached in the gravel at Turn 1.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were comfortably the fastest drivers on the track, with the former pulling out nearly a second on Verstappen, while the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton could only go 14th and 15th.
The session was briefly red flagged when Kimi Antonelli got stranded in the gravel after overcooking a corner, barely kissing the wall but becoming stuck and needing to have his car retrieved.
That ended his session far earlier than he and his team had hoped, a real concern for Mercedes with rain potentially impacting FP2 later in the day.
Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda also had some moments, the former spinning at Turn 3 a few minutes before the Red Bull driver took a trip off track himself.
The session ended in bizarre fashion, with Verstappen – sixth on time – launching into a practice start and locking up into Turn 1, bouncing across the gravel trap and beaching his Red Bull.
F1 TODAY: Dutch Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025
1. Lando Norris, McLaren - 1:10.278secs
2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - +0.292secs
3. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +0.501secs
4. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.563secs
5. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.893secs
6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.940secs
7. George Russell, Mercedes - +1.108secs
8. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +1.180secs
9. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +1.231secs
10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.335secs
11. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +1.475secs
12. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +1.494secs
13. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +1.597secs
14. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +1.673secs
15. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +1.682secs
16. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +1.848secs
17. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +1.866secs
18. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - +1.998secs
19. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +2.286secs
20. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +3.997secs
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 10:00am (ET), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 30 at 5:30am (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your area here.
