Ferrari’s Form Heading into Monza: Can the Home Team Turn Qualifying into a Result?

The Italian Grand Prix is fast approaching and will take place from 5 to 7 September 2025 at the legendary Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. For Ferrari, this is the most symbolic race of the season. The Scuderia lines up as the national pride and historic emblem of Formula One in Italy.

With Charles Leclerc’s victory last year and strong recent qualifying performances, expectations are running high. However, Saturday speed does not always translate into Sunday success. The challenge for Ferrari now lies in converting that speed into a complete race performance, precisely when it matters most.

Leclerc’s 2024 Victory and the Weight of Expectation

Monza in 2024 was the scene of a triumph for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc secured the win in front of a euphoric home crowd that had long awaited such a result. The Monegasque driver delivered a composed race in 1 hour 14 minutes 40.727 seconds, managing tyre wear carefully and withstanding pressure from Oscar Piastri of McLaren. Lando Norris had taken pole position with a lap time of 1 minute 19.327 seconds and led a strong McLaren weekend that constantly challenged Ferrari. Still, Ferrari held firm. The performance was controlled and left little to chance.

This victory marked Ferrari’s twenty-first win at Monza, more than any other team. The historical significance was immense, placing Leclerc alongside legends such as Ascari and Schumacher. The tifosi, ever loyal, created unforgettable scenes unique to Monza, with flares, flags and deafening cheers under the Parabolica.

Qualifying Pace Without Sunday Stability

Ferrari has often excelled in qualifying this season. On Saturdays, Leclerc and Carlos Sainz extract the maximum from the SF-25, especially on circuits where aerodynamic balance and acceleration are crucial. The car warms up the tyres quickly, offering an advantage in Q3 sessions where every fraction of a second counts.

However, race day introduces different factors that remain hidden during qualifying. On warmer circuits, Ferrari struggles with tyre degradation, and during longer stints it becomes difficult to maintain balance at varying fuel levels. Top speed has improved since 2023, yet in high-speed DRS duels the team still loses ground to Red Bull and McLaren, particularly on circuits with few slow corners. Strategy calls from the pit wall are also under scrutiny. Hesitation or doubt in the middle of a race can undo a strong starting position.

Off Track Reactions

Ferrari’s trajectory toward Monza is fuelling discussions across paddocks, press rooms and online communities. Analysts break down sector times and long-run pace, while fans speculate on strategies, upgrades and driver form. Monza, with its history and emotional weight, heightens every narrative. Even a minor shift in setup or an unexpected weather change can reshape expectations dramatically.

When Ferrari tests a new part or tops a timing sheet, reactions spread instantly. The tifosi add passion to the trackside atmosphere, but the story extends far beyond Italy. With the championship picture tightening, every pit stop, every radio call and every lap at Monza becomes part of a bigger picture, one shaped by history, execution and global attention.

Technical Focus Ahead of Monza

Ferrari’s technical team has allocated additional resources to improve low-downforce efficiency for Monza. Top speed must be competitive, particularly through Curva Grande and on the run to Ascari. Engineers have been working on optimising the rear wing to reduce drag without compromising stability in corners such as the Lesmos.

Braking zones at Rettifilo and Variante della Roggia demand absolute precision. Locking up in these sections can end a race before any strategy takes shape. Ferrari’s recent data simulations show slight improvements in brake consistency, particularly at medium fuel levels. If this trend continues, tyre longevity may also improve, making undercuts less risky.

During the first free practice session, Leclerc and Sainz will test modified floor elements. These are designed to reduce turbulent airflow that previously disrupted rear-end predictability. With better airflow management, engineers hope for tighter lines through medium-speed corners, which could benefit tyre wear.

Strategy, Traffic and the Pit Wall

Track position is exceptionally important at Monza. Overtaking is possible, but a mistake at Ascari or a poorly timed pit stop can push a driver back into midfield traffic that is hard to pass without heavily taxing the tyres. Ferrari has encountered these challenges before. The 2022 edition illustrated the cost of poor tyre choice: a likely second place was lost due to indecision on the pit wall, causing the car to rejoin in slower traffic.

This year, Monza takes place deep in September when the weather can be unpredictable. In previous years, dry and wet sessions often alternated. The pit wall must be prepared for variable conditions. If qualifying is wet but the race is dry, the strategic picture changes entirely. Teams such as McLaren are adept at rapid tyre switches from intermediates to slicks. Ferrari will need to act with similar decisiveness.

Fuel strategies also present opportunities. Due to the lack of heavy braking zones and short lap length, underfuelling for early track position might be tempting. However, this carries risks in the final phase of the race. Ferrari typically opts for safe, balanced strategies this season. That could change if pole position becomes critical.

A Circuit Full of Memories and Pressure

The tifosi forget nothing. Leclerc’s 2019 victory brought tears and flares. The celebrations of 2024 restored faith. Yet Monza was also the site of Schumacher’s last home win in 2006 and Vettel’s missed podium in 2018. Every metre of this circuit breathes history.

Each section of Monza presents its own demands. The approach to Curva Parabolica rewards courage and rear-end stability. The Lesmo corners punish poor exits harshly. Variante Ascari remains one of the most difficult combinations on the calendar. Ferrari has won here in the rain and in the sun, during the V10 era and the hybrid era, with both front and mid-engined cars.

This circuit offers no forgiveness. Nor do the fans entertain illusions. Speed alone is never enough. A home race for Ferrari means dealing with a pressure unknown to other teams. Every lap is judged. Every radio message is analysed.

Perfection Needed to Convert Performance

Ferrari holds the record for the most wins at Monza. That honour reflects technical brilliance and historical continuity. But recent seasons have shifted the focus to consistency. One impressive qualifying lap is not enough if it does not lead to a podium. The question now is whether Saturday’s form will finally result in a Sunday payoff.

The weekend at Monza is an opportunity, but it is also a challenge that never becomes easier. Success demands a car that performs every lap, a driver who adapts throughout the race, and a strategy team that acts without hesitation. Past victories belong to the archives. This year’s result depends entirely on execution.

