F1 legend issues verdict on Fernando Alonso future

Change your timezone:

Former Formula 1 star Juan Pablo Montoya has issued his verdict on Fernando Alonso swapping Aston Martin for Alpine.

Alonso is currently 44 years old and the oldest driver on the grid, but has revealed no plans to retire any time soon, contracted to Aston Martin until the end of 2026.

However, with Alonso's former boss Flavio Briatore now heading things up at Alpine, could a potential reunion be on the cards in the future given Alpine's own driver struggles? Not on Montoya's watch.

Montoya: Why would Alonso leave Aston Martin?

Speaking to Casas De Apuestas, Montoya stated that there is no reason for Alonso to want to leave his current team, stating the only scenario in which he sees the Spaniard exiting any time soon.

"If Fernando Alonso goes to Alpine on a two-year deal, it means that George Russell has gone to Aston Martin," Montoya explained.

"I think Alonso has a long-term contract with Aston Martin. Why would Alonso want to leave? The only way for Alonso to leave Aston is if they don't want him there.

"The only thing you would say about the possibility of Fernando going to Alpine is that they have a Mercedes engine, they don't have a bad car and Flavio Briatore is there and Briatore and Fernando are very, very close.

"George possibly becoming available puts Aston in a very difficult situation. They have got Adrian Newey and Honda. Then they will ask themselves, ‘Are we comfortable with the drivers we have?’"

What has Alonso said about his F1 future?

Speaking with the official F1 website back in April, Alonso dismissed any suggestions he will still be racing come the 2030s, but he did reiterate his commitment to the sport and Aston Martin.

“Not at 50, but I don't know,” Alonso said. “That's why we kept open the possibility as well. I wanted to race this year for sure and next year for sure because of the change of regulations – and I wanted to experience the 2026 rules and Honda coming to the team.

“Then the surprise that Adrian [Newey] was joining the team a few months after that. There were things that were appealing last year when we sat together and negotiated the contract. But after 2026, I don't know. I will go season by season. I will see how I feel, how motivated I am.

“Now I am very motivated, but I cannot guarantee that for three or four years and compromise the team. So we said let’s do it until the end of 2026 and then from then on, I think I have an incredible relationship with Lawrence [Stroll] and with Lance.

“We can sit and talk honestly between all of us and check what is best for the team. I will always be in a position to help the team with whatever they need. If it's behind the wheel, I will extend the contract if they think that way and I feel motivated.

"If it's in another position, or I don't feel fast enough, I will be the first one to raise my hand.”

Related