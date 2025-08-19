Change your timezone:

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has delivered a brutal assessment of a fellow champion's racing career.

The 1997 world champion is known for speaking his mind, famously taking down Daniel Ricciardo on Sky's broadcast at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix.

During a recent appearance on The Red Flags podcast’s YouTube, the Canadian was asked to rank all of F1’s champions in a head-to-head style format. When asked to rank Mario Andretti against 2016 champion Nico Rosberg, Villeneuve did not hold back and claimed that the German had ‘no passion for racing’.

“Rosberg, the minute he won you could see he was completely spent,” Villeneuve said.

“He won mentally- he played the game, played the political game. He was quick in that season against Lewis. But Lewis never really saw it coming, so we never saw the best Lewis.

“And the minute he won, he gave up. You could tell he had no passion for racing. And every time I see him he doesn’t miss racing. He doesn’t really care about racing. All he wanted to do was win a championship like his dad and move on.”

READ MORE: NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck

Rosberg's passion for racing questioned

Rosberg famously retired from F1 after winning his first and only world title in 2016, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton after a fierce inter-team rivalry at Mercedes.

Reflecting on his abrupt departure, Rosberg claimed that he reached the ‘pinnacle’ of his career and he wished to spend more time with his young family – wife Vivian and their two daughters.

Rosberg is the son of 1982 F1 champion Keke Rosberg, and having a successful F1 driver as a father is something Villeneuve can relate to, being the son of legendary racer Gilles Villeneuve.

When asked if he could understand Rosberg in this respect, Villeneuve responded: “I have a hard time with this, because I wonder, why have you been racing anyway? Why did you race in the first place if you never had the passion?

“And what’s sad is that even without that passion you can still, once in a while, have a winner. And that just goes against my instinct, the roots of racing. But it happens, there’s been a few and often - it's only after winning - you wonder, why am I doing it?

“Actually you realise, I don’t like racing that much, I don’t like spending my life on the road. It's better to stop at that point, it’s a bit sad.”

READ MORE: NASCAR seizes three cars for further inspection post-Richmond

Related