Change your timezone:

NASCAR officials have confirmed that they have seized three cars for further scrutiny after post-race technical inspection at Richmond Raceway.

The 0.75-mile short track in Virginia played host to two national NASCAR series this past weekend - the Cup and Truck Series - as well as regional action with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

The Truck Series race took place on Friday night, with already crowned regular season champion Corey Heim taking his seventh victory of the campaign in the No. 11 Toyota, beating the likes of Ty Majeski and Layne Riggs to do so.

Post-race, NASCAR made Heim's win official when they announced that there were no issues in technical inspection. However, officials also confirmed that they would be taking three cars back to their Research and Development Center in North Carolina for 'further inspection'.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Tyler Reddick suffers major setback as multiple Cup Series penalties confirmed

NASCAR set to scrutinize three cars

"Post-race technical inspection concluded without issue, confirming Heim as the race winner," NASCAR confirmed.

"The Nos. 7, 17, and 34 trucks will be taken back to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, for further inspection."

These cars were driven by the following drivers for the following teams on Friday night, with their respective race finishes also included:

No. 7 - Sammy Smith - Spire Motorsports - 4th

No. 17 - Giovanni Ruggiero - Tricon Garage - 6th

No. 34 - Layne Riggs - Front Row Motorsports - 3rd

What does this mean for those cars exactly? Well, cars are taken back to the R&D center from time to time, and often, it is just routine. However, if something illegal or that violated a rule were to be found during the added inspection, there would naturally be consequences.

This happened when Hendrick Motorsports' No. 17 Chevrolet, driven by Chase Elliott in the Xfinity Series that weekend, was seized post-race at Pocono in June.

When inspecting the car at their R&D Center, NASCAR uncovered that the team's vehicle violated Sections 14.3.3.2.1.1 K&L (Main Frame Rail Conical Receivers) of the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result, hefty penalties followed, with crew chief Adam Wall suspended for three races and the team fined $40,000, as well as docked 40 owner points and 10 playoff points.

However, for the most part, the further inspections are for educational purposes, as outlined on NASCAR's official website: "Sometimes, NASCAR will choose cars to take back to the R&D Center, but that’s more for engine education than anything else."

READ MORE: NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck

Related