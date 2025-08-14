Feel the Adrenaline of Formula 1 Trackside

Change your timezone:

For many people, attending a Formula 1 race is high on the bucket list. It’s not only dedicated motorsport fans who book their tickets through platforms like Fanatix, but also enthusiasts of other sports often do the same.

The speed, the roar of the engines, the strategy and technology within the cars, the presence of Max Verstappen, and the sheer adrenaline of an F1 race draw countless spectators to the circuit. Will you choose the Grand Prix of Monaco, Great Britain, Italy, or perhaps Las Vegas? Every circuit has its own unique character, bringing with it plenty of drama and spectacle on race day.

Several factors can make one race more appealing to attend than another, such as the travel distance from the UK, the time of year, or the likelihood that the race could decide the championship. You’ll find more about this in the article below.

Book Your F1 Tickets Early

Generally speaking, tickets for F1 races, particularly those at European circuits, sell out quickly. This can make it tricky to secure (reasonably priced) F1 tickets. By keeping a close eye on sales dates for the different circuits, you can avoid missing out during the season. The official Formula 1 website lists the ticket release schedule.

There are also several platforms where F1 race tickets are available. Always choose a reputable seller with strong reviews from previous buyers, and make sure the tickets offered are official resale tickets.

It’s not just the race tickets that sell out quickly. Accommodation near the circuit is often sold out just as fast. Be sure to book your hotel, apartment, or campsite well in advance.

Consider the Different Ticket Types

You’ll need to decide not only which race you want to attend, but also what type of ticket to buy. The most popular and usually the most affordable option is “General Admission”. These tickets give you access to various grassy areas around the track, where you can choose your own viewing spot. There are no fixed seats, which can be an advantage, but it does mean arriving early to secure a good view of the action.

Another common choice for GP fans is “Grandstand” tickets, which provide a reserved seat for the race. Most circuits have several grandstands, with prices varying depending on location. Some offer views of a thrilling corner, while others overlook a long straight.

If you want the ultimate F1 experience, opt for VIP tickets. These often include paddock access and entry to VIP lounges at the circuit, a unique experience that comes with a premium price tag.

Don’t Just Book Race Day Tickets

Tickets are available for more than just race day on Sunday. You can, for example, purchase a weekend pass that gives you access to the circuit on Friday and Saturday as well. This allows you to soak up the atmosphere during the practice sessions and qualifying. If you’re already making the trip to Monaco, Austria, Las Vegas, or Mexico, it’s a great way to extend the experience.

Friday and Saturday tickets are also relatively cheaper compared to the main race day.

Related