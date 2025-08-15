Christian Horner officially terminated by Red Bull after July firing
Christian Horner officially terminated by Red Bull after July firing
Change your timezone:
Red Bull have officially filed paperwork for Christian Horner's termination, after removing him from his duties last month.
Horner was removed as team principal after the British Grand Prix in July, but still officially had a position at the company while terms of his departure were negotiated.
Horner had served as chief executive of the F1 team, and was officially listed as a director of that operation, Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Technologies Ltd. with Companies House in the UK.
On Thursday however, filings were received by Companies House confirming that Horner's roles had been terminated effective Wednesday, 13th August.
READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase
Horner's Red Bull replacement revealed
A new director was confirmed at the company in this week's filings too, with documents showing that Stefan Salzer was placed in the role the day before Horner's 9th July sacking.
Salzer is global head of human resources at parent company Red Bull GmbH, and also spent a week-long stint as a company director at Red Bull Racing at the beginning of the year.
He and Helmut Marko are the only current directors of the Red Bull Racing, with the company being run with twin directors since the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz in late 2022.
The terms of Horner's departure are not publicly known, and likely never truly will be.
READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream
Related
Latest News
Christian Horner officially terminated by Red Bull after July firing
- 50 minutes ago
NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Truck Series Today: Richmond race and qualifying start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR driver officially ruled out of Richmond race after wreck injury
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Richmond start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 13:30
Kyle Larson offers shock verdict on Cup Series struggles
- Today 13:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august