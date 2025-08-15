Change your timezone:

Red Bull have officially filed paperwork for Christian Horner's termination, after removing him from his duties last month.

Horner was removed as team principal after the British Grand Prix in July, but still officially had a position at the company while terms of his departure were negotiated.

Horner had served as chief executive of the F1 team, and was officially listed as a director of that operation, Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Technologies Ltd. with Companies House in the UK.

On Thursday however, filings were received by Companies House confirming that Horner's roles had been terminated effective Wednesday, 13th August.

Horner's Red Bull replacement revealed

A new director was confirmed at the company in this week's filings too, with documents showing that Stefan Salzer was placed in the role the day before Horner's 9th July sacking.

Salzer is global head of human resources at parent company Red Bull GmbH, and also spent a week-long stint as a company director at Red Bull Racing at the beginning of the year.

He and Helmut Marko are the only current directors of the Red Bull Racing, with the company being run with twin directors since the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz in late 2022.

The terms of Horner's departure are not publicly known, and likely never truly will be.

