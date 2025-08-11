Lando Norris snubs F1 rivals in brutally honest admission
Lando Norris snubs F1 rivals in brutally honest admission
When away from the track, McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has revealed he likes to avoid his fellow drivers.
Like many F1 stars, Norris lives in the principality of Monaco, and so he is never far from one of his rivals. Both Max Verstappen and fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri also live in Monaco, for example.
In a clip which has resurfaced on social media from this year's Monaco GP, Norris has admitted that he values his alone time whilst back home, stating: "When I'm here it's because I have a few days off and I can relax so, making the most of my relaxation days."
When queried over whether he ever bumps into papaya team-mate Piastri, Norris joked: "Thankfully no."
Lando Norris wants to avoid F1 rivals
Norris continued: "I don't want to see any other drivers when I'm here, apart from when we play padel or golf, then I'll see maybe Carlos [Sainz] or Alex [Albon] or George [Russell].
The 25-year-old then elaborated further on why he ideally avoids his fellow drivers: "Literally when I'm at home I rarely want to see other drivers just because you feel like you can disconnect and most likely when you're with other drivers you're going to talk about racing again and I don't want to talk about racing when I'm away."
It could be argued that if Norris feels so strongly about avoiding fellow racers, then perhaps he should look to spend his days off away from the place that attracts so many of motorsport's best and brightest.
However, his words above are understandable given the tense championship battle he currently finds himself in with teammate Piastri.
Heading into the summer break, the pair are separated by just nine points in the drivers' standings, with Norris' every move and mistake under the microscope each weekend.
