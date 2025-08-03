close global

Piastri during FP3 at the Hungaroring

F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Piastri during FP3 at the Hungaroring

The 2025 Formula 1 season continues on Sunday, August 3, with the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 70-lap race around the Hungaroring Circuit marks round 14 of the campaign, with Oscar Piastri leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 16 points in the drivers' standings ahead of the race.

That said, the McLaren duo were outshone in qualifying on Saturday afternoon by Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

Piastri and Norris looked certain to lock out the front row on Saturday when conditions changed at the circuit heading into Q3, with both McLaren cars going significantly slower on their finals runs as a result.

Leclerc, however, found time, taking a dramatic pole - Ferrari's first of the season.

Unfortunately for Leclerc, his teammate Lewis Hamilton could only put his Ferrari 12th after a shock early exit in Q2, meaning McLaren certainly have the upper hand when it comes to strategy on Sunday.

With that said, it should be an exciting race, and below, we've got all the details you need ahead of the action!

F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix start times

The 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, August 3rd, at 3pm local time (CEST), which means a start time of 9am (ET) in the United States.

Find the start time converted to your local city below.

What time is the F1 race today?

Location Start Time
Local Time (CEST)3:00 PM
New York, United States (ET)9:00 AM
Chicago, United States (CT)8:00 AM
Denver, United States (MT)7:00 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT)6:00 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEST)11:00 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACST)10:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST)9:00 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CT)7:00 AM

How to watch F1 live on TV today

In the United States, the Hungarian Grand Prix will be available to watch live on ESPN.

Driver tracker and mixed on-board cameras will be available on ESPN+ AND Disney+.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

