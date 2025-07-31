Ferrari announce major decision regarding Lewis Hamilton's boss

Ferrari have announced a huge decision regarding their F1 team principal ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

In recent weeks, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's boss has faced a tremendous amount of scrutiny over his future, with his contract at the Italian team due to expire at the end of 2025.

However, any rumors over a possible exit have now been put to bed, with Ferrari announcing a new contract for the 57-year-old on Thursday.

"Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce that it has extended, with a multiple-year contract, its agreement with Fred Vasseur, who will continue as team principal of Scuderia Ferrari HP for the coming Formula 1 seasons," an official statement read.

Vasseur joined Ferrari at the start of 2023, taking over from previous team principal Mattia Binotto.

"Renewing Fred’s contract reflects Ferrari's determination to build on the foundations laid so far," the official statement continued.

"His ability to lead under pressure, embrace innovation, and pursue performance aligns fully with Ferrari’s values and long-term ambitions.

"Under Fred’s leadership, Scuderia Ferrari HP is united, focused, and committed to continuous improvement.

"The trust placed in him reflects the team's confidence in its strategic direction and reinforces a shared determination to deliver the results that Ferrari’s fans, drivers, and team members expect and deserve."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton issues frank response as F1 legend quizzed on Christian Horner axe

Fred Vasseur signs new Ferrari contract

Responding to the news, Vasseur admitted that he was thankful for the faith the team had in him to lead them out of this challenging period.

"I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me," Vasseur said.

"This renewal is not just a confirmation, it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver.

"Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination.

"We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together."

Ferrari are 28 points above Mercedes in second in the constructors' standings, but a staggering 268 points behind McLaren in first.

Charles Leclerc (139pts) and Lewis Hamilton (109pts) sit fifth and sixth in the drivers' standings, respectively.

The team now have a clear direction to get behind Vasseur as they look to head into the summer break on a high after this weekend's Hungarian GP.

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream

Related