F1 insider 'confused' by driver absence at Spanish Grand Prix

Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Karun Chandhok has expressed confusion over Lance Stroll's absence from the Spanish Grand Prix.

It emerged on Saturday night that Stroll would not be taking part in Sunday's race, with the team citing several weeks of hand and wrist pain, which they linked to a cycling accident in 2023.

That accident came barely two weeks before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, with Stroll not only starting that race but racing to a brilliant sixth despite having fractured both of his wrists – the right wrist so badly he required a screw to be inserted – and injured his toe.

Stroll's effort to not miss any races was widely hailed as evidence of his toughness at the time, but this new evidence suggests that his rapid return to the car may have left him open to some long-term issues.

Karun Chandhok confused by Lance Stroll absence

Former F1 driver and current Sky Sports pundit Chandhok had his own questions about the team's handling of the situation on Sunday, posting on social media: "Get well soon Lance!

"But this is confusing….if his issue has gone on for 6 weeks and if there was any doubt, surely the right thing was to put Drugovich into the car on Saturday and avoid the risk of having just one car in the race?"

Felipe Drugovich is a former Formula 2 champion and has been Aston Martin's reserve driver since 2022.

Despite that, he is yet to be called up to race for the team, with the Brazilian driver, who is now 25 years old, also yet to make his debut in F1.

Given that other drivers have made cameos as reserves and gone on to secure full-time seats in the sport, it does feel like a missed opportunity from Drugovich's perspective.

With the Canadian Grand Prix up next and it being Stroll's home race, it will certainly be hoped that the team will have two cars and their normal lineup running in Montreal.

