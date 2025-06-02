close global

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, FIA, Imola, 2025

Max Verstappen at risk of F1 race BAN after Spanish Grand Prix drama

Max Verstappen has placed himself at further risk of a Formula 1 race ban after a controversial incident with a rival at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Three penalty points were added to Verstappen's FIA super licence after he slammed into the side of George Russell's Mercedes in Barcelona.

Neither was taken out of the race by the incident, or even lost a spot on track, crossing the finish line in fourth and fifth. However, Verstappen was demoted to tenth by race stewards, given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

That penalty, and the three penalty points he was handed after the race, mean that a single penalty point next time out in Canada, or during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, would see him pass the 12-point limit and be suspended for a race.

Verstappen's already slim chances of challenging for the drivers' championship were torn to shreds this weekend, not only by his one-point haul in Barcelona but also the lack of impact of a new technical directive about front wing flexibility – which rivals had hoped would stymie the dominance of McLaren. It did not.

Verstappen's F1 penalty points

Position Driver Team Gap
Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 30, 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lando Norris 2 June 30, 2025
October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025
November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025
June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Position Driver Team Gap
Driver Team Penalty Points
Max Verstappen Red Bull 11
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 6
Jack Doohan Alpine 4
Oscar Piastri McLaren 4
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 4
Ollie Bearman Haas 4
Lando Norris McLaren 3
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2
Carlos Sainz Williams 2
Alex Albon Williams 2
George Russell Mercedes 1
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 0
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 0
Pierre Gasly Alpine 0
Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 0
Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 0
Esteban Ocon Haas 0

