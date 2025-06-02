Max Verstappen at risk of F1 race BAN after Spanish Grand Prix drama
Max Verstappen at risk of F1 race BAN after Spanish Grand Prix drama
Max Verstappen has placed himself at further risk of a Formula 1 race ban after a controversial incident with a rival at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Three penalty points were added to Verstappen's FIA super licence after he slammed into the side of George Russell's Mercedes in Barcelona.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ruins title hopes with PETULANT late race actions
Neither was taken out of the race by the incident, or even lost a spot on track, crossing the finish line in fourth and fifth. However, Verstappen was demoted to tenth by race stewards, given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.
That penalty, and the three penalty points he was handed after the race, mean that a single penalty point next time out in Canada, or during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, would see him pass the 12-point limit and be suspended for a race.
Verstappen's already slim chances of challenging for the drivers' championship were torn to shreds this weekend, not only by his one-point haul in Barcelona but also the lack of impact of a new technical directive about front wing flexibility – which rivals had hoped would stymie the dominance of McLaren. It did not.
Verstappen's F1 penalty points
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 30, 2024
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lando Norris
|2
|June 30, 2025
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|4
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
READ MORE: Max Verstappen hit with huge F1 penalty after ridiculous crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Max Verstappen at risk of F1 race BAN after Spanish Grand Prix drama
- 2 uur geleden
Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville
- Today 16:20
Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville
- Today 15:15
Alex Palou teases stunning NASCAR switch after Indy 500 success
- Today 14:00
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin issues verdict on 23XI star as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory
- Today 04:48
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 1 - 3 Aug